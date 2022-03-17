Flyers-Predators: Game 60 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/17/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

A memorable night is in store at Wells Fargo Center. In a season that hasn't featured many bright spots and faces even more uncertainty in the coming days, the Flyers will take the ice on Thursday for a historical moment to honor one of their own.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux will suit up in his 1,000th NHL game, all with the Flyers, as they take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. With the trade deadline looming, now just four days away, it could very well be the final time Giroux wears the Flyers uniform.

There will be a pre-game ceremony to honor Giroux's achievement at 7 p.m. following by puck drop at approximately 7:16 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Nashville Predators GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 59 22 23 45 Roman Josi 58 17 52 69
Claude Giroux 56 18 24 42 Matt Duchene 56 31 29 60
Travis Konecny 57 10 25 35 Filip Forsberg 47 31 24 55
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Ryan Johansen 57 15 29 44
James van Riemsdyk 59 13 10 23 Mikael Granlund 58 9 35 44

Players To Watch 3-17

Claude Giroux reaches a milestone with his 1,000th NHL game. It could be the last time the Flyers captain takes the ice with the Orange and Black, so it's a night meant to celebrate his long career in Philadelphia. Look for Giroux to potentially rise to the occasion and leave one final lasting memory.  
 
Roman Josi has been outstanding lately. In his last two games alone, Josi has two goals and five assists for seven points. He's currently on a seven-game points streak, scoring three goals and 13 assists in that time.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-17

Carter Hart gets the start in goal on Thursday. Hart made 31 saves on 35 shots in an overtime loss to Montreal on Sunday in his last start.  

Juuse Saros gets the start for Nashville. Saros was excellent against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, making 35 saves on 36 shots in a win. In his last five starts, Saros has four wins, allowing one goal or fewer in each.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-17

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Gerry Mayhew (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-17
 
Predators Scratches: Mark Borowiecki (injury), Matt Benning (injury), Matt Luff (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Max Willman comes back into the lineup for Gerry Mayhew. There are no other changes. 
  • Predators: The Predators are making no lineup changes from their last game on Tuesday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Predators (9th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Predators (14th)
  • Recent History vs. Predators
    • Jan. 1, 2019 - Predators 4, Flyers 0 (at NSH)
    • Dec. 20, 2018 - Flyers 2, Predators 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Predators
    • Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 12 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 13 GP, 7 G, 3 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .969 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux will play in his 1,000th NHL game tonight.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

