Flyers-Predators: Game 60 Preview
03/17/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
A memorable night is in store at Wells Fargo Center. In a season that hasn't featured many bright spots and faces even more uncertainty in the coming days, the Flyers will take the ice on Thursday for a historical moment to honor one of their own.
Flyers captain Claude Giroux will suit up in his 1,000th NHL game, all with the Flyers, as they take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. With the trade deadline looming, now just four days away, it could very well be the final time Giroux wears the Flyers uniform.
There will be a pre-game ceremony to honor Giroux's achievement at 7 p.m. following by puck drop at approximately 7:16 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Nashville Predators
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|59
|22
|23
|45
|Roman Josi
|58
|17
|52
|69
|Claude Giroux
|56
|18
|24
|42
|Matt Duchene
|56
|31
|29
|60
|Travis Konecny
|57
|10
|25
|35
|Filip Forsberg
|47
|31
|24
|55
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Ryan Johansen
|57
|15
|29
|44
|James van Riemsdyk
|59
|13
|10
|23
|Mikael Granlund
|58
|9
|35
|44
Carter Hart gets the start in goal on Thursday. Hart made 31 saves on 35 shots in an overtime loss to Montreal on Sunday in his last start.
Juuse Saros gets the start for Nashville. Saros was excellent against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, making 35 saves on 36 shots in a win. In his last five starts, Saros has four wins, allowing one goal or fewer in each.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Gerry Mayhew (healthy)
- Flyers: Max Willman comes back into the lineup for Gerry Mayhew. There are no other changes.
- Predators: The Predators are making no lineup changes from their last game on Tuesday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Predators (9th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Predators (14th)
- Recent History vs. Predators
- Jan. 1, 2019 - Predators 4, Flyers 0 (at NSH)
- Dec. 20, 2018 - Flyers 2, Predators 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Predators
- Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
- Kevin Hayes - 12 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 13 GP, 7 G, 3 A, 10 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .969 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux will play in his 1,000th NHL game tonight.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
