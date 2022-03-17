Flyers-Predators: Game 60 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

A memorable night is in store at Wells Fargo Center. In a season that hasn't featured many bright spots and faces even more uncertainty in the coming days, the Flyers will take the ice on Thursday for a historical moment to honor one of their own.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux will suit up in his 1,000th NHL game, all with the Flyers, as they take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. With the trade deadline looming, now just four days away, it could very well be the final time Giroux wears the Flyers uniform.

There will be a pre-game ceremony to honor Giroux's achievement at 7 p.m. following by puck drop at approximately 7:16 p.m.