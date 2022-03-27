Flyers-Predators: Game 66 Preview
03/27/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After getting a win in St. Louis, the Flyers were dealt another dose of reality the next night in Colorado in a lopsided loss. The road trip continues as the Flyers head into Nashville on Sunday night.
The Flyers got a win over the Predators on March 17 in Claude Giroux's 1,000th game, rallying back to claim the victory. There have been plenty of changes to theFlyers lineup since then, while the Predators look to continue their playoff push.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Nashville Predators
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|65
|23
|26
|49
|Roman Josi
|63
|18
|61
|79
|Travis Konecny
|62
|12
|30
|42
|Matt Duchene
|61
|34
|32
|66
|Joel Farabee
|47
|14
|17
|31
|Filip Forsberg
|52
|36
|28
|64
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Ryan Johansen
|62
|17
|32
|49
|James van Riemsdyk
|65
|16
|12
|28
|Mikael Granlund
|63
|9
|39
|48
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was on the hook for the loss on Friday, making 45 saves on 51 shots against Colorado. Hart made 30 saves on 34 shots in a win against Nashville on March 17.
Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Saros took a similar loss in his last start, allowing six goals on 50 shots to Vegas on Thursday. Saros had back-to-back wins going into that game after taking the loss on March 17 in Philadelphia, making 28 saves on 33 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Travis Konecny (injury)
- Flyers: Travis Konecny was out with a lower-body injury on Friday. The team did not have a morning skate on Sunday, so any lineup changes will come closer to game time.
- Predators: Tanner Jeannot missed Thursday's game due to the birth of his child. He will return to the lineup. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Predators (6th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Predators (16th)
- Recent History vs. Predators
- March 17, 2022 - Flyers 5, Predators 4 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Predators
- Joel Farabee - 1 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 14 A, 19 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 14 GP, 8 G, 3 A, 11 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .924 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.