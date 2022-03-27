Flyers-Predators: Game 66 Preview

The Flyers got a win over the Predators on March 17 in Claude Giroux 's 1,000th game, rallying back to claim the victory. There have been plenty of changes to theFlyers lineup since then, while the Predators look to continue their playoff push.

After getting a win in St. Louis, the Flyers were dealt another dose of reality the next night in Colorado in a lopsided loss. The road trip continues as the Flyers head into Nashville on Sunday night.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Nashville Predators GP G A P Cam Atkinson 65 23 26 49 Roman Josi 63 18 61 79 Travis Konecny 62 12 30 42 Matt Duchene 61 34 32 66 Joel Farabee 47 14 17 31 Filip Forsberg 52 36 28 64 Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Ryan Johansen 62 17 32 49 James van Riemsdyk 65 16 12 28 Mikael Granlund 63 9 39 48

Joel Farabee is currently on a four-game points streak with two goals and six points in that time. Farabee also had the game-winning goal and an assist against the Predators on March 17.

Roman Josi is among the hottest players in the NHL. Josi is on a 12-game points streak with a total of four goals and 22 assists for 26 points. Against the Flyers on March 17, Josi had three assists. During this points streak, Josi had five games with three points or more.

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was on the hook for the loss on Friday, making 45 saves on 51 shots against Colorado. Hart made 30 saves on 34 shots in a win against Nashville on March 17. Juuse Saros is expected to start for the Predators. Saros took a similar loss in his last start, allowing six goals on 50 shots to Vegas on Thursday. Saros had back-to-back wins going into that game after taking the loss on March 17 in Philadelphia, making 28 saves on 33 shots. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Travis Konecny (injury)

Predators Scratches: Matt Benning (injury), Mark Borowiecki (injury), Dante Fabbro (injury), Matt Luff (healthy), Jeremy Davies (healthy)

Lineup Notes