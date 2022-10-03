Flyers Re-Sign Rasmus Ristolainen to 5-Year. $25.5M Extension

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

With less than two weeks until the trade deadline, the Flyers are weighing several decisions. There were several pending free agents that were getting some buzz in trade talks, but things have been relatively quiet for the past couple of weeks.

One player that seemed to be getting more buzz internally was Rasmus Ristolainen. There was desire from the Flyers’ brass to keep him. Eleven days from the deadline, Ristolainen has a new deal and will remain in Philadelphia.

The Flyers have re-signed Ristolainen to a five-year, $25.5 million extension with a $5.1 million average annual value, GM Chuck Fletcher announced on Thursday.