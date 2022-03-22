Flyers-Red Wings: Game 63 Preview
03/22/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With the NHL trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, 20 games remain on the Flyers season. This final quarter of the schedule will be used to open up opportunities for younger players, especially as the team takes on some playoff teams down the stretch.
The final 20 games begin with the start of a five-game road trip in Detroit as the Flyers take on the Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Detroit Red Wings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|62
|23
|24
|47
|Dylan Larkin
|57
|27
|32
|59
|Travis Konecny
|60
|10
|28
|38
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|51
|24
|25
|49
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Lucas Raymond
|62
|19
|28
|47
|Joel Farabee
|44
|12
|15
|27
|Moritz Seider
|62
|5
|37
|42
|James van Riemsdyk
|62
|14
|11
|25
|Robby Fabbri
|56
|17
|13
|30
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was solid in his last start on Sunday, making 26 saves in the win over the Islanders.
Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start for the Red Wings. Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 41 shots in his last start against the Seattle Kraken, taking the loss.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury)
- Flyers: The Flyers will dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman, following the trades of Justin Braun and Derick Brassard. Nick Seeler remains in the lineup and Kevin Connauton will also play.
- Red Wings: Newcomers Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman, both acquired by Detroit at Monday's trade deadline, will debut on Tuesday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Red Wings (26th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Red Wings (30th)
- Recent History vs. Red Wings
- Feb. 12, 2022 - Red Wings 4, Flyers 2 (at DET)
- Feb. 9, 2022 - Red Wings 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
- Cam Atkinson - 37 GP, 17 G, 12 A, 19 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 7 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 26 GP, 2 G, 16 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 4-2-0, 2.87 GAA, .909 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
