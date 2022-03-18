Flyers-Senators: Game 61 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/18/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

With the festivities of Thursday night's Flyers win over the Predators now in the rear-view mirror, the team takes to Ottawa. They will do so without the captain. Claude Giroux, fresh off his 1,000th NHL game, is being held out of the lineup through the weekend in anticipation of a trade being completed prior to the Monday deadline. He did not travel with the team to Ottawa.

The rest of the team takes on the Senators, looking to carry the vibes created from an emotional win on Thursday into another game. 

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Ottawa Senators GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 60 22 24 46 Brady Tkachuk 57 20 24 44
Claude Giroux 57 18 24 42 Tim Stutzle 59 13 22 35
Travis Konecny 58 10 26 36 Josh Norris 44 24 10 34
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Drake Batherson 31 13 21 34
Joel Farabee 42 12 13 25 Connor Brown 46 9 25 34

Players To Watch 3-18

Kevin Hayes has picked things up lately since his return to the lineup. He had arguably his best game on Thursday night, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the win while being a plus-3.   
 
Josh Norris has posted a few strong games recently. He had two goals against Arizona on Monday. He had another two-goal game on March 10. He had a three-point game on March 8.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-18

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones allowed two goals in a loss to Carolina last Saturday. He is still a name to watch ahead of Monday's trade deadline.  

Anton Forsberg will get the start for Ottawa. Forsberg allowed three goals on 38 shots in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Wednesday. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-18

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Claude Giroux (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-18
 
Senators Scratches: Shane Pinto (injury), Drake Batherson (injury), Matt Murray (injury), Dylan Gambrell (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: With Claude Giroux out of the lineup, Gerry Mayhew will slot back in. 
  • Senators: Tim Stutzle missed Thursday's practice and will be a game-time decision. The rest of the Ottawa lineup is expected to remain the same.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Senators (25th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Senators (15th)
  • Recent History vs. Senators
    • Dec. 18, 2021 - Flyers 4, Senators 3 (F/OT) 
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Senators
    • Cam Atkinson - 20 GP, 11 G, 8 A, 19 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 16 A, 32 P
    • Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Martin Jones - 7 GP, 4-2-0, 2.81 GAA, .899 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

