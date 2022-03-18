Flyers-Senators: Game 61 Preview
03/18/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With the festivities of Thursday night's Flyers win over the Predators now in the rear-view mirror, the team takes to Ottawa. They will do so without the captain. Claude Giroux, fresh off his 1,000th NHL game, is being held out of the lineup through the weekend in anticipation of a trade being completed prior to the Monday deadline. He did not travel with the team to Ottawa.
The rest of the team takes on the Senators, looking to carry the vibes created from an emotional win on Thursday into another game.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Ottawa Senators
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|60
|22
|24
|46
|Brady Tkachuk
|57
|20
|24
|44
|Claude Giroux
|57
|18
|24
|42
|Tim Stutzle
|59
|13
|22
|35
|Travis Konecny
|58
|10
|26
|36
|Josh Norris
|44
|24
|10
|34
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Drake Batherson
|31
|13
|21
|34
|Joel Farabee
|42
|12
|13
|25
|Connor Brown
|46
|9
|25
|34
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones allowed two goals in a loss to Carolina last Saturday. He is still a name to watch ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
Anton Forsberg will get the start for Ottawa. Forsberg allowed three goals on 38 shots in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Claude Giroux (healthy)
- Flyers: With Claude Giroux out of the lineup, Gerry Mayhew will slot back in.
- Senators: Tim Stutzle missed Thursday's practice and will be a game-time decision. The rest of the Ottawa lineup is expected to remain the same.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Senators (25th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Senators (15th)
- Recent History vs. Senators
- Dec. 18, 2021 - Flyers 4, Senators 3 (F/OT)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Senators
- Cam Atkinson - 20 GP, 11 G, 8 A, 19 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 16 A, 32 P
- Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- Martin Jones - 7 GP, 4-2-0, 2.81 GAA, .899 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
