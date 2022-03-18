Flyers-Senators: Game 61 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

With the festivities of Thursday night's Flyers win over the Predators now in the rear-view mirror, the team takes to Ottawa. They will do so without the captain. Claude Giroux, fresh off his 1,000th NHL game, is being held out of the lineup through the weekend in anticipation of a trade being completed prior to the Monday deadline. He did not travel with the team to Ottawa.

The rest of the team takes on the Senators, looking to carry the vibes created from an emotional win on Thursday into another game.

Game time is 7 p.m.