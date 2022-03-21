Flyers Trade Braun to Rangers, Brassard to Oilers at Deadline

One of those players was held out of Sunday’s lineup in anticipation of a trade. Justin Braun was indeed moved at the deadline, going to the New York Rangers for a 2023 third-round pick. So was Derick Brassard , who heads to the Edmonton Oilers for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

The NHL Trade Deadline passed at 3 p.m. on Monday. The Flyers had already made their biggest move on Saturday when they sent longtime captain Claude Giroux to Florida, but they had other pieces that were certainly on the market and available.

The 2023 third-round pick in return for Braun gives the Flyers three picks in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft. In addition to their own, the Flyers also acquired a 2023 third-round pick in the Giroux deal.

Braun, 35, was acquired by the Flyers prior to the 2019-20 season for a pair of draft picks. He had spent his entire nine-year career in San Jose at the time. In his three seasons with the Flyers, Braun often played above his projected role, filling in this season on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov. He had nine goals and 32 assists for 41 points in 176 games and was a plus-1 over that time while averaging 18:36 of ice time.

Brassard, 34, signed with the Flyers this offseason on a one-year, $825,000 contract. He battled through injuries this season, but still picked up six goals and 16 points in 31 games.

Martin Jones, who also got some trade deadline buzz, was not moved and remains with the Flyers.

GM Chuck Fletcher will address the media this afternoon.