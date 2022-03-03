Flyers-Wild: Game 54 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/03/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers closed out the month of February with a win over Washington to snap a six-game losing streak, only to get silenced by the Edmonton Oilers three nights later in their first game of March. It shouldn't come as a surprise anymore that the wins just are few and far between for a team that has certainly been more competitive within games, but lacks the talent to keep up with the NHL's top tier.

That stretch of games will continue on Thursday night as the Flyers welcome the Minnesota Wild to town for the sixth game of an eight-game homestand. 

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Minnesota Wild GP G A P
Claude Giroux 50 17 22 39 Kirill Kaprisov 50 24 40 64
Cam Atkinson 53 18 21 39 Mats Zuccarello 44 17 36 53
Travis Konecny 51 8 23 31 Kevin Fiala 51 17 27 44
Scott Laughton 50 10 14 24 Ryan Hartman 51 19 18 37
James van Riemsdyk 53 11 9 20 Joel Eriksson Ek 46 16 13 29

Players To Watch 3-3

Claude Giroux may have just one goal and one assist in the last five games, but he continues to be a player that is creating more opportunities than others. That was evident in Tuesday's game. Giroux is obviously the focus in the games leading up to the trade deadline, now less than three weeks away. 
 
Kirill Kaprisov has cooled off offensively in the last few games, but he's been a dangerous player all season that continues to show off his playmaking abilities. This is Kaprisov's first game against the Flyers. 
 
Goalie Matchup 3-3

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart was solid in Tuesday's game, making 29 saves despite taking the loss. Hart makes the start in the team's third straight game after missing a couple of games with an eye infection.

Cam Talbot gets the start for the Wild. Talbot is currently in a rough stretch, on a personal four-game losing streak. He has allowed at least four goals in each of those four starts.    

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-3

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-3
 
Wild Scratches: Jordan Greenway (injury), Matt Dumba (injury), Calen Addison (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Isaac Ratcliffe was sent down to the Phantoms, so Max Willman will return to the lineup. 
  • Wild: Both Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway skated on Thursday morning, but neither will play in the game. The Minnesota lineup remains the same as last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Wild (3rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Wild (26th)
  • Recent History vs. Wild
    • Dec. 14, 2019 - Wild 4, Flyers 1 (at MIN)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Travis Sanheim - 5 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 14 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 14 GP, 7 G, 1 A, 8 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 3.53 GAA, .892 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs three points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

