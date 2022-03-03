Flyers-Wild: Game 54 Preview
03/03/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers closed out the month of February with a win over Washington to snap a six-game losing streak, only to get silenced by the Edmonton Oilers three nights later in their first game of March. It shouldn't come as a surprise anymore that the wins just are few and far between for a team that has certainly been more competitive within games, but lacks the talent to keep up with the NHL's top tier.
That stretch of games will continue on Thursday night as the Flyers welcome the Minnesota Wild to town for the sixth game of an eight-game homestand.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Minnesota Wild
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|50
|17
|22
|39
|Kirill Kaprisov
|50
|24
|40
|64
|Cam Atkinson
|53
|18
|21
|39
|Mats Zuccarello
|44
|17
|36
|53
|Travis Konecny
|51
|8
|23
|31
|Kevin Fiala
|51
|17
|27
|44
|Scott Laughton
|50
|10
|14
|24
|Ryan Hartman
|51
|19
|18
|37
|James van Riemsdyk
|53
|11
|9
|20
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|46
|16
|13
|29
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart was solid in Tuesday's game, making 29 saves despite taking the loss. Hart makes the start in the team's third straight game after missing a couple of games with an eye infection.
Cam Talbot gets the start for the Wild. Talbot is currently in a rough stretch, on a personal four-game losing streak. He has allowed at least four goals in each of those four starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Isaac Ratcliffe was sent down to the Phantoms, so Max Willman will return to the lineup.
- Wild: Both Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway skated on Thursday morning, but neither will play in the game. The Minnesota lineup remains the same as last game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Wild (3rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Wild (26th)
- Recent History vs. Wild
- Dec. 14, 2019 - Wild 4, Flyers 1 (at MIN)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
- Claude Giroux - 16 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Travis Sanheim - 5 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P
- Cam Atkinson - 14 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 14 GP, 7 G, 1 A, 8 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 3.53 GAA, .892 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
