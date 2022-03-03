Flyers-Wild: Game 54 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers closed out the month of February with a win over Washington to snap a six-game losing streak, only to get silenced by the Edmonton Oilers three nights later in their first game of March. It shouldn't come as a surprise anymore that the wins just are few and far between for a team that has certainly been more competitive within games, but lacks the talent to keep up with the NHL's top tier.

That stretch of games will continue on Thursday night as the Flyers welcome the Minnesota Wild to town for the sixth game of an eight-game homestand.

Game time is 7 p.m.