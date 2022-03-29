Flyers-Wild: Game 67 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/29/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night.

The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Minnesota Wild GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 66 23 27 50 Kirill Kaprisov 63 36 45 81
Travis Konecny 63 12 31 43 Mats Zuccarello 56 19 48 67
Joel Farabee 48 15 17 32 Kevin Fiala 64 22 37 59
James van Riemsdyk 66 17 13 30 Ryan Hartman 64 27 23 50
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Joel Eriksson Ek 59 19 16 35

Players To Watch 3-29

Cam Atkinson continues to pick up points, reaching 50 on the season in his last game. He has gone five games without a goal, but has three assists in his last four games.
 
Kirill Kaprisov is on a roll of late. In the last three games, Kaprisov has scored four goals and has five points. 
 
Goalie Matchup 3-29

Martin Jones makes another start for the Flyers. Jones made 30 saves on 35 shots in his last start on Sunday against Nashville. Jones has lost three of his last four starts, despite allowing 11 goals on 133 shots in that time.   

Marc-Andre Fleury makes just his second start since joining the Minnesota Wild after being acquired at the trade deadline. Fleury's first start with Minnesota came against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, allowing two goals on 25 shots in a win.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-29

Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-29
 
Wild Scratches: Jordie Benn (healthy), Connor Dewar (healthy), Nick Bjugstad (healthy), Alex Goligoski (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Carter Hart is dealing with a minor injury, so Felix Sandstrom was called up on emergency conditions as the backup. Max Willman will sit as a healthy scratch, as Noah Cates enters the lineup for his NHL debut. Cates was signed to his entry-level deal on Sunday and joined the team in Minnesota.
  • Wild: No changes are expected to the Minnesota lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Wild (19th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Wild (22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Wild
    • March 3, 2022 - Wild 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 8 G, 1 A, 9 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 15 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen - 11 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 1-2-0, 4.09 GAA, .884 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

