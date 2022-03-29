Flyers-Wild: Game 67 Preview

The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild , who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Minnesota Wild GP G A P Cam Atkinson 66 23 27 50 Kirill Kaprisov 63 36 45 81 Travis Konecny 63 12 31 43 Mats Zuccarello 56 19 48 67 Joel Farabee 48 15 17 32 Kevin Fiala 64 22 37 59 James van Riemsdyk 66 17 13 30 Ryan Hartman 64 27 23 50 Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Joel Eriksson Ek 59 19 16 35

Cam Atkinson continues to pick up points, reaching 50 on the season in his last game. He has gone five games without a goal, but has three assists in his last four games.

Kirill Kaprisov is on a roll of late. In the last three games, Kaprisov has scored four goals and has five points.

Martin Jones makes another start for the Flyers. Jones made 30 saves on 35 shots in his last start on Sunday against Nashville. Jones has lost three of his last four starts, despite allowing 11 goals on 133 shots in that time. Marc-Andre Fleury makes just his second start since joining the Minnesota Wild after being acquired at the trade deadline. Fleury's first start with Minnesota came against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, allowing two goals on 25 shots in a win. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)

Wild Scratches: Jordie Benn (healthy), Connor Dewar (healthy), Nick Bjugstad (healthy), Alex Goligoski (healthy)

Lineup Notes