Flyers-Wild: Game 67 Preview
03/29/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night.
The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Minnesota Wild
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|66
|23
|27
|50
|Kirill Kaprisov
|63
|36
|45
|81
|Travis Konecny
|63
|12
|31
|43
|Mats Zuccarello
|56
|19
|48
|67
|Joel Farabee
|48
|15
|17
|32
|Kevin Fiala
|64
|22
|37
|59
|James van Riemsdyk
|66
|17
|13
|30
|Ryan Hartman
|64
|27
|23
|50
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|59
|19
|16
|35
Martin Jones makes another start for the Flyers. Jones made 30 saves on 35 shots in his last start on Sunday against Nashville. Jones has lost three of his last four starts, despite allowing 11 goals on 133 shots in that time.
Marc-Andre Fleury makes just his second start since joining the Minnesota Wild after being acquired at the trade deadline. Fleury's first start with Minnesota came against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, allowing two goals on 25 shots in a win.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Carter Hart is dealing with a minor injury, so Felix Sandstrom was called up on emergency conditions as the backup. Max Willman will sit as a healthy scratch, as Noah Cates enters the lineup for his NHL debut. Cates was signed to his entry-level deal on Sunday and joined the team in Minnesota.
- Wild: No changes are expected to the Minnesota lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Wild (19th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Wild (22nd)
- Recent History vs. Wild
- March 3, 2022 - Wild 5, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
- James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 8 G, 1 A, 9 P
- Cam Atkinson - 15 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 11 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 1-2-0, 4.09 GAA, .884 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
