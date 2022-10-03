Jason Kelce To Return For 2022 Season

He’s not done yet. C Jason Kelce is returning to the Eagles for the 2022 season. @Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/CG3Ty2TWSp

In perhaps the most important news of the offseason, the Eagles announced on Thursday night that center Jason Kelce will be returning.

The announcement of Kelce’s return ends the three-or-so months of speculation about the All-Pro linemans future in football. Like many NFL players, Kelce has taken the time after the past few seasons to reflect on his career and determine his next move. Unlike many NFL players, Kelce has been playing the best football of his career as he’s gotten older. Kelce has positioned himself to likely be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

So what brought him back into the nest? Perhaps, it was a call from “Nick in South Philly” during Kelce’s guest host appearance on the "Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team" 94WIP Morning Show.

During Jason Kelce's guest hosting appearance today, Nick Sirianni called in as "Nick from South Philly" and tried to persuade Kelce to come back. 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Eo6OoR1PM — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 9, 2022

In addition to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Kelce received calls of encouragement from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and Kamal Gray of "The Roots."

Kelce's return bolsters an Eagles offensive line that led the league in rushing yards during the 2021-22 season despite a rash of injuries. It also give the team time to find a replacement on the line for when Kelce does eventually call it quits.

Paul Bowman and Michael Lipinski contributed to this post

(Photo: Fair Use, Wikimedia Commons)