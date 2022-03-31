Jimmy Rollins Rejoins the Phillies

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Owner Provides Updates on Franchise Future, Brings Back Kelly Green Uniforms
03/31/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Jimmy Rollins is back in red pinstripes. Well, sorta back in red pinstripes. 

The former National League MVP, World Series Champion, Gold Glove winner, and guarantor of success has been named as special advisor to the president of baseball operations, the Phillies announced on Thursday afternoon.

Rollins's role will be twofold, he will assist Phillies president Dave Dombrowski with baseball operations decisions AND he will periodically work with the big league club in an on-field role.  J-Roll ™ , a four time Gold Glove winner, would certainly add a layer of coaching to a defensive unit that is devoid of defense.

This isn’t J-Roll’s first rodeo in the front office.  Rollins assisted the Phillies front office in the winter of 2019 under Andy MacPhail and Matt Klentak.  Rollins has also been a regular contributor on various MLB TV outlets, notably Turner Sports, during national games and the playoffs.

