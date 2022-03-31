Jimmy Rollins Rejoins the Phillies

Photo: Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Jimmy Rollins is back in red pinstripes. Well, sorta back in red pinstripes.

The former National League MVP, World Series Champion, Gold Glove winner, and guarantor of success has been named as special advisor to the president of baseball operations, the Phillies announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Phillies have named Jimmy Rollins special advisor to the president of baseball operations, the club announced today. In this role, he will periodically assist the major league club in an on-field capacity and advise the front office with baseball operations decisions. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 31, 2022

Rollins's role will be twofold, he will assist Phillies president Dave Dombrowski with baseball operations decisions AND he will periodically work with the big league club in an on-field role. J-Roll ™ , a four time Gold Glove winner, would certainly add a layer of coaching to a defensive unit that is devoid of defense.