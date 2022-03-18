Jones Solid, but Senators Down Flyers

After playing to a 1-1 tie through two periods, the Flyers were largely outplayed in the third period. A power-play goal and empty-netter proved to be the difference in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Following an emotional night at Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers simply ran out of gas in the tank.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play in the opening period. Ottawa managed to get the only goal of the period shortly after the halfway point.

Tim Stutzle got the puck and fired a perfect shot from the left circle, going just under the crossbar for his 14th goal of the season at 10:45.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-9 Ottawa.

The Flyers got the only goal of the second period. At 6:10, a shot by Justin Braun was deflected in by Cam Atkinson for his 23rd goal of the season, evening things up at one.

Martin Jones made some key saves in the second period, keeping the game tied. Through two periods, shots were 23-18 Ottawa.

The Senators carried the play in the third and kept the Flyers on their heels for most of the period. Nearing the halfway point of the third, Ottawa got a power play and took advantage.

Josh Norris fired home a one-timer from the right circle at 9:16 to make it a 2-1 game with his 25th goal of the season.

After killing off a penalty with just over six minutes remaining in the third, the Flyers got a power play with 3:27 left and quickly pulled the goalie after winning the face-off. But it was Ottawa getting the goal, as Alex Formenton fired from long distance into the empty net to seal the result.

Anton Forsberg made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win, including several outstanding saves down the stretch. Jones made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Formenton had a goal and an assist. Connor Brown had a pair of assists.

The Flyers return home on Sunday afternoon to face the New York Islanders at 2 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 1 0 1 Senators 1 0 2 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

OTT Tim Stutzle (14) (Alex Formenton, Connor Brown) 10:45

2nd Period

PHI Cam Atkinson (23) (Justin Braun, James van Riemsdyk) 6:10

3rd Period

OTT Josh Norris (25) PP (Erik Brannstrom, C. Brown) 9:16

OTT Formenton (14) SH-EN (Nikita Zaitsev) 17:22

Game Statistics