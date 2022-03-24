Konecny, Hodgson Help Flyers Snap Road Losing Streak Against Blues

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals, but Hayden Hodgson stole the show in his NHL debut with a goal and an assist, as the Flyers snapped the streak against the Blues with a 5-2 win.

The Flyers carried a 13-game road losing streak into Thursday's game in St. Louis. In this time of experimentation and evaluation, some of the newest Flyers made contributions.

The Flyers had the early lead in shots and produced the game's first goal off the rush at 6:37. Konecny got into open space and picked his spot for his 11th goal of the season. Assists on the goal went to Kevin Connauton and Hodgson. It was Connauton's first point as a Flyer and Hodgson's first NHL point in his NHL debut.

With just over five minutes left in the period, the Flyers extended the lead. Owen Tippett patiently waited and found Cam York as the trailer on a rush. York fired a shot that was stopped by Jordan Binnington, but Patrick Brown got the rebound and scored to make it 2-0 at 14:51. It was Brown's fourth goal of the season. Tippett got an assist for his first point as a Flyer.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 9-4 lead in shots.

The Blues wasted no time getting on the board in the second. On a power play, Vladimir Tarasenko was left open at the right circle and buried a shot at 1:47 for his 21st goal of the season, cutting the lead to one.

The Blues continued to push for most of the period, but the Flyers got the lead back to two at 12:04. After Konecny grabbed the puck off a turnover, York made a lead pass to Kevin Hayes. Hayes waited and set up Konecny for a shot that leaked through Binnington and went in for his second of the game.

Four minutes later, with exactly four minutes remaining in the second, the Blues got a break. A turnover behind the net by Martin Jones allowed the Blues to take control of the puck and get it in front for Alexei Toropchenko for his second goal of the season.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 20-16 lead in shots.

The Blues continued to push for most of the period with Jones keeping the Flyers lead at one. With 8:26 to play in the third, the Flyers gained some insurance.

Hayes led a rush and got a chance on goal and Hodgson followed up with the rebound for his first NHL goal to make it a 4-2 game.

The Blues pulled the goalie with over three minutes left and Joel Farabee iced the game with his 14th goal of the season at 17:20.

Jones made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win. Binnington made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss.

In addition to Konecny's two goals, Hodgson, Hayes, and York each had two points.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Friday night, taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 2 1 2 5 Blues 0 2 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Konecny (11) (Kevin Connauton, Hayden Hodgson) 6:37

PHI Patrick Brown (4) (Cam York, Owen Tippett) 14:51

2nd Period

STL Vladimir Tarasenko (21) PP (Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron) 1:47

PHI Konecny (12) (Kevin Hayes, York) 12:04

STL Alexei Toropchenko (2) (Logan Brown) 16:00

3rd Period

PHI Hodgson (1) (Hayes) 11:34

PHI Joel Farabee (14) EN (James van Riemsdyk) 17:20

Game Statistics