Late Goal by Jeannot Deals Flyers Another Loss in Nashville

Tanner Jeannot 's goal with 1:19 left in the third was the difference as Nashville defeated the Flyers, 5-4.

Ten days ago, the Flyers scored a game-winning goal against the Predators with 1:19 remaining in the third period. On Sunday night, the Predators returned the favor.

The Flyers got on the board early in the game. Just 2:15 in, Morgan Frost made a nice play to create a turnover, then patiently waited before getting the puck to Travis Sanheim. Sanheim fired a shot high to the glove side of Juuse Saros to make it a 1-0 game with his sixth goal of the season.

Late in the period, the Flyers capitalized on another opportunity. Joel Farabee found a loose puck in the slot and put home a backhand to make it 2-0 with his 15th goal of the season at 17:27.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers were out-shot, 14-4, but had the two-goal lead.

The Predators wasted no time getting on the board in the second. Just 41 seconds into the period, a point shot by Roman Josi was deflected in by Yakov Trenin for his 16th of the season to make it 2-1.

Less than two minutes later, the Flyers restored the two-goal lead as Max Willman made a great individual play to flip the puck to himself and score on a breakaway for his fourth goal of the season.

The Predators tied the game with goals separated by 46 seconds. First, Trenin picked up his second goal of the game on an odd-man rush. Then Luke Kunin was able to get his own rebound to even things up at three with his 12th of the season at 8:12.

With 1:47 remaining in the period, the Predators got their first lead of the game with a deflection goal by Filip Forsberg. It was Forsberg's 37th of the season.

The Flyers answered back just 59 seconds later, as James van Riemsdyk buried a one-timer for his 17th of the season to even things up at four.

For most of the third, both teams generated chances, but neither budged. Finally, with 1:19 remaining, Jeannot got a deflection off a slap pass from Josi to put the Predators in front for good.

Saros made 19 saves in the win. Martin Jones made 30 saves in the loss.

Jeannot has a goal and two assists, as well as a fight to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick. Josi, Mikael Granlund, and Alexandre Carrier each had two assists. Trenin had two goals. For the Flyers, van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 2 2 0 4 Predators 0 4 1 5

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Sanheim (6) (Morgan Frost) 2:15

PHI Joel Farabee (15) (Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk) 17:27

2nd Period

NSH Yakov Trenin (16) (Roman Josi, Tanner Jeannot) 0:41

PHI Max Willman (4) (Unassisted) 2:23

NSH Trenin (17) (Mikael Granlund, Jeannot) 7:26

NSH Luke Kunin (12) (Granlund) 8:12

NSH Filip Forsberg (37) (Alexandre Carrier, Matt Duchene) 18:13

PHI van Riemsdyk (17) (Travis Konecny, Kevin Connauton) 19:12

3rd Period

NSH Jeannot (22) (Josi, Carrier) 18:41

Game Statistics