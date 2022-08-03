MLB and MLBPA Continue Negotiations in Attempt to Save 162-Game Regular Season



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Sigh, MLB and the MLBPA met again on Monday in an unsuccessful attempt to end the ongoing owners lockout. While both sides made compromises, the general feeling among baseball insiders is that the MLB and the MLBPA are no closer to a deal. The sides will meet again on Tuesday in an attempt to save the 162-game regular season slate.

Huge day in baseball. Deadline No. 3. MLB told the players union if they can do deal today they can still play 162 games; if not, a 2nd week may be lost. MLB suggested a rise in luxury tax threshold to $228M, But details haven’t surfaced and players say there’s still work to do. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 8, 2022

Back to those compromises, which are bound to upset the "boomer" baseball crowd, they're interesting to say the least.