MLB and MLBPA Continue Negotiations in Attempt to Save 162-Game Regular Season
03/08/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Sigh, MLB and the MLBPA met again on Monday in an unsuccessful attempt to end the ongoing owners lockout. While both sides made compromises, the general feeling among baseball insiders is that the MLB and the MLBPA are no closer to a deal. The sides will meet again on Tuesday in an attempt to save the 162-game regular season slate.
Huge day in baseball. Deadline No. 3. MLB told the players union if they can do deal today they can still play 162 games; if not, a 2nd week may be lost. MLB suggested a rise in luxury tax threshold to $228M, But details haven’t surfaced and players say there’s still work to do.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 8, 2022
Back to those compromises, which are bound to upset the "boomer" baseball crowd, they're interesting to say the least.
The Player's Association has agreed to the following:
- Banning the shift
- Further implementation of a pitch clock
- Larger bases (seriously)
The Player's Association unanimously rejected MLB's request to implement "robo umps" and the use of "ghost games," a series starting 1-0, during a potentially expanded playoffs.
The largest issue still remains the Competitve Balance Tax (CBT) or luxury tax. The Player's Association has conceded $5 million to the owners however the sides remain apart on a set number. Per The Athletic, the owners have offered a CBT starting at $228 million and increasin to $238 million by the end of the CBA. The Player's Association has balked at the offer citing major "strings attached" to the deal. The MLBPA has countered with a CBT starting at $228 million and peaking at $263 million.
Stay tuned as the drama continues to unfold.
Photo: By Keith Allison, Fair Use, Wikimedia Commons)
