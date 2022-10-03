MLB Lockout: MLB Cancels Two More Series as Lockout Drags On

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/10/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Major League Baseball has announced the cancellation of regular season games up to April 14. That’s an additional two series of games lost to the nearly 100-day old lock out. A 162-game regular season is looking increasingly unlikely unless a miracle occurs at the negotiating table. 

The issues of payroll, luxury tax, softball sized bases, etc., have seemingly been settled. The latest snag in negotiations centers on international players. 

The owners are seeking to have an international player draft and consider it a must in the next CBA. The players rejected the idea and consider it more bad faith negotiations by the owners.

Talks will continue on Thursday in an attempt to save a full regular season.  

(Photo: Arturo Pardavilla III, Fair Use, Wikimedia Commons) 

