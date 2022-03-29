More Philadelphia Eagles Uniform News! Black Alternate Helmets to Debut in 2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
There's more Philadelphia Eagles uniform news coming out of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. The big news is the return of the beloved Kelly green uniforms in 2023, but the Birds' will also have a new look for the 2022 campaign.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, in a bid to make the headlines at Uni-Watch, announced the Eagles will wear black alternate helmets during the 2022 season.
Black has been a staple of the Eagles visual identity since the great uniform change of 1996. The Eagles introduced a black alternate jersey during the 2003 season and added black alternate pants during the 2014 campaign but they've never worn a completely black helmet on the field. In a bit of trivia, the 1941 Eagles did wear black helmets trimmed with silver according to Gridiron Uniform Database. Black Eagles helmets, like the one above, do exist but were always used in the autograph/collectible field.
It’ll mark the first time since ‘07 the Birds will wear a helmet other than green.
