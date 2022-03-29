Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Philadelphia Eagles Kelly Green Uniforms Returning in 2023

More Philadelphia Eagles Uniform News! Black Alternate Helmets to Debut in 2022

03/29/2022

Eagles Black Helmet

(Screenshot: PhiladelphiaEagles.com)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

There's more Philadelphia Eagles uniform news coming out of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.  The big news is the return of the beloved Kelly green uniforms in 2023, but the Birds' will also have a new look for the 2022 campaign.  

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, in a bid to make the headlines at Uni-Watch, announced the Eagles will  wear black alternate helmets during the 2022 season. 

Black has been a staple of the Eagles visual identity since the great uniform change of 1996.  The Eagles introduced a black alternate jersey during the 2003 season and added black alternate pants during the 2014 campaign but they've never worn a  completely black helmet on the field.  In a bit of trivia, the 1941 Eagles did wear black helmets trimmed with silver according to Gridiron Uniform Database.  Black Eagles helmets, like the one above, do exist but were always used in the autograph/collectible field.  

 

Posted by on 03/29/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)