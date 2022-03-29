More Philadelphia Eagles Uniform News! Black Alternate Helmets to Debut in 2022

(Screenshot: PhiladelphiaEagles.com)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

There's more Philadelphia Eagles uniform news coming out of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. The big news is the return of the beloved Kelly green uniforms in 2023, but the Birds' will also have a new look for the 2022 campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, in a bid to make the headlines at Uni-Watch, announced the Eagles will wear black alternate helmets during the 2022 season.