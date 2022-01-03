No Deal! MLB Cancels Regular Season Games Due to Lockout
03/01/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Earlier this afternoon, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the regular season will not start as scheduled after the Player’s Association rejected MLB’s “final offer” on a new collective bargaining agreement. The first set of games for the season were set to start on March 31.
"I am going to cancel some regular season games."— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 1, 2022
–– MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred pic.twitter.com/I15H1RBEHf
The cancellation of regular-season games marks the first time in 27-years that baseball has lost games due to a work stoppage. The effects of the 1994 strike are still affecting the game today, especially as it relates to fan confidence in the game.
CBS Sports is reporting that the largest hurdle in negotiations remains the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) or “luxury tax.” The MLBPA has been seeking a higher ceiling on the tax which acts as a salary cap of sorts.
MLBPA’s most recent CBT proposal (MLB’s most recent in parenths for comparison):— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022
2022: $238m (220)
2023: $244m (220)
2024: $250m (220)
2025: $256m (224)
2026: $263m (230)
MLB's best-and-final offer:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022
- No changes to CBT thresholds (220/220/220/224/230)
- A $5M increase on pre-arb bonus pool from $25M to $30M
- An increase of minimums from $675K to $700K, moving up $10K/year
Other issues that are holding up talks all include minimum salary for players and the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. The sides have already agreed to a 12-game playoff, a universal desiganted hitter, and more. In short, the owners are refusing to budge on the financial aspects of the game.
MLB’s best, final offer before pulling down games, per MLBPA official:— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022
• Pre-arb bonus pool of $30 million, up $5 million from before
• No change on CBT thresholds (220/220/220/224/230)
• Minimum salary starting at $700k, going to $740k over course of deal. PA starts $725k
The unwilligness of the owners to negotiate in good faith is further dividing an already contentious relationship between the two sides. It was the owners who "defensively" shut the doors on December 1 and waited over a month to begin negotiations. Players are making their displeasure with the owners known, Phillies outfield Bryce Harper took to Instagram to voice his displeaure and other players have followed on social media.
FWIW MLB has pumped to the media last night & today that there’s momentum toward a deal. Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball.— Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 1, 2022
Ahh yes. “The Union has struck a different note today.” Of course.— James McCann (@McCannon33) March 1, 2022
Just another tactic trying to control the narrative. Same thing we have already seen over and over. Nothing new here. https://t.co/UYBCQqbQM4
