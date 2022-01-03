No Deal! MLB Cancels Regular Season Games Due to Lockout

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
"Final Offer" is Rejected by Players Association; Season Start in Jeopardy
03/01/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Earlier this afternoon, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the regular season will not start as scheduled after the Player’s Association rejected MLB’s “final offer” on a new collective bargaining agreement. The first set of games for the season were set to start on March 31. 

The cancellation of regular-season games marks the first time in 27-years that baseball has lost games due to a work stoppage.  The effects of the 1994 strike are still affecting the game today, especially as it relates to fan confidence in the game. 

CBS Sports is reporting that the largest hurdle in negotiations remains the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) or “luxury tax.” The MLBPA has been seeking a higher ceiling on the tax which acts as a salary cap of sorts.  

Other issues that are holding up talks all include minimum salary for players and the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.   The sides have already agreed to a 12-game playoff, a universal desiganted hitter, and more.  In short, the owners are refusing to budge on the financial aspects of the game. 

 

The unwilligness of the owners to negotiate in good faith is further dividing an already contentious relationship between the two sides.  It was the owners who "defensively" shut the doors on December 1 and waited over a month to begin negotiations.  Players are making their displeasure with the owners known, Phillies outfield Bryce Harper took to Instagram to voice his displeaure and other players have followed on social media. 

