No Deal! MLB Cancels Regular Season Games Due to Lockout







By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor



Earlier this afternoon, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the regular season will not start as scheduled after the Player’s Association rejected MLB’s “final offer” on a new collective bargaining agreement. The first set of games for the season were set to start on March 31.

"I am going to cancel some regular season games."



–– MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred pic.twitter.com/I15H1RBEHf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 1, 2022

The cancellation of regular-season games marks the first time in 27-years that baseball has lost games due to a work stoppage. The effects of the 1994 strike are still affecting the game today, especially as it relates to fan confidence in the game.

CBS Sports is reporting that the largest hurdle in negotiations remains the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) or “luxury tax.” The MLBPA has been seeking a higher ceiling on the tax which acts as a salary cap of sorts.

MLBPA’s most recent CBT proposal (MLB’s most recent in parenths for comparison):



2022: $238m (220)

2023: $244m (220)

2024: $250m (220)

2025: $256m (224)

2026: $263m (230) — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022