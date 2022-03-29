Philadelphia Eagles Kelly Green Uniforms Returning in 2023
03/29/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
There’s big news coming out of the NFL’s owners meetings! The beloved Kelly green uniforms will be returning in 2023, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie announces that our classic green alternate uniforms will return in 2023! pic.twitter.com/UCHecvzIqx— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 29, 2022
And it’s not just any Kelly green, it’s the 1985-1995 “Gang Green” uniform that’s returning. The Eagles are choosing to embrace the legacy of legends such as Reggie White, Randall Cunningham, Wes Hopkins, Andre Waters, Eric Allen, Jerome Brown, and countless others.
Go Birds. pic.twitter.com/PsrqW5mkz5— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 29, 2022
The NFL rescinded the dumb “one-shell” rule in June 2021 creating the opening for today's announcement. Kelly green was part of the Eagles visual identity from 1935 through the 1995 season. Midnight green, a color selected for various reasons by Christina Lurie, has been the Eagles primary shade of green since the 1996 season.
