Philadelphia Eagles Sign WR Zach Pascal
03/21/2022
(Photo: Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons)
The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal. The deal is a one-year deal.
Roster Move: Eagles and WR Zach Pascal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xaHin5mmij— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2022
Pascal, 27, will be reunited with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni coached Pascal in Indy from 2018-2020. The Old Dominion product has accumulated 1,888-yards and 15 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.
