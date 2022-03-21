Philadelphia Eagles Sign WR Zach Pascal

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/21/2022

(Photo: Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons)

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal. The deal is a one-year deal. 

Pascal, 27, will be reunited with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni coached Pascal in Indy from 2018-2020. The Old Dominion product has accumulated 1,888-yards and 15 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. 

Posted by on 03/21/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

