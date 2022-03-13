Phillies-Athletics Discussing a Potential Trade for Gold Glover

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor



Baseball is back and that means the Oakland Athletics can commence their favorite pastime, a fire sale. The Athletics have already traded All Star pitcher Chris Bassitt to the Mets. Not to be outdone, the Phillies are reportedly interested in Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.





Chapman, 28, is a three-time Gold Glove winner, a former All Star, and a two-time Platinum Glove winner (best overall defensive player). The Scott Boras client is relatively cheap, an estimated $9.5 million for 2022, but he has two more seasons of team control.



What will it cost to pry Chapman from the Athletics? A lot.

