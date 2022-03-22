Phillies Make Schwarber and Castellanos Signings Official
03/22/2022
(Photo: Schwarber: All Reels, Wikimedia Commons | Castellanos: R. Aguinaldo, Wikipedia)
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The day has finally arrived, the Phillies - for the first time ever- have exceeded Major League Baseball’s luxury tax. Days after agreeing to terms with outfielder’s Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the club made the acquisitions officially official, their words not ours, in a series of tweets.
Coming soon to a field near you: SCHWAR💣 pic.twitter.com/IVunVfisVO— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2022
It's officially official: We got him pic.twitter.com/V9mSwMmUR3— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2022
Schwarber’s deal is a 4-year, $79 million contract. The longtime Cub told the media he’s open to playing wherever the team needs him. He just wants to win, loves hitting at Citizens Bank Park, and cheesesteaks (Mama's Meatballs in Pennsauken, you're welcome).
Kyle Schwarber told Joe Girardi to call him Schwarbs. So then Dave Dombrowski called him Schwarbs. Kyle says he always looked forward to his trips to Philly to hit in Citizens Bank Park… And the cheesesteaks— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 21, 2022
pic.twitter.com/dWwW5KKuU4
The Phillies have signed outfielder Nick Castellanos to a five-year contract, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2022
Castellanos’s deal is a 5-year, $100 million contract. The 2021 Silver Slugger winner is expected to play multiple positions including left field and DH for the Fightin's.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.