Phillies Make Schwarber and Castellanos Signings Official

(Photo: Schwarber: All Reels, Wikimedia Commons | Castellanos: R. Aguinaldo, Wikipedia)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The day has finally arrived, the Phillies - for the first time ever- have exceeded Major League Baseball’s luxury tax. Days after agreeing to terms with outfielder’s Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the club made the acquisitions officially official, their words not ours, in a series of tweets.





Coming soon to a field near you: SCHWAR💣 pic.twitter.com/IVunVfisVO — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2022

It's officially official: We got him pic.twitter.com/V9mSwMmUR3 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2022

Schwarber’s deal is a 4-year, $79 million contract. The longtime Cub told the media he’s open to playing wherever the team needs him. He just wants to win, loves hitting at Citizens Bank Park, and cheesesteaks (Mama's Meatballs in Pennsauken, you're welcome).