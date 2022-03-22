Phillies Make Schwarber and Castellanos Signings Official

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/22/2022

(Photo: Schwarber: All Reels, Wikimedia Commons | Castellanos: R. Aguinaldo, Wikipedia)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The day has finally arrived, the Phillies - for the first time ever- have exceeded Major League Baseball’s luxury tax.  Days after agreeing to terms with outfielder’s Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanosthe club made the acquisitions officially official, their words not ours, in a series of tweets. 

Schwarber’s deal is a 4-year, $79 million contract. The longtime Cub told the media he’s open to playing wherever the team needs him. He just wants to win, loves hitting at Citizens Bank Park, and cheesesteaks (Mama's Meatballs in Pennsauken, you're welcome). 

Castellanos’s deal is a 5-year, $100 million contract.  The 2021 Silver Slugger winner is expected to play multiple positions including left field and DH for the Fightin's.  

 

