Phillies News & Notes: Castellanos Meets the Press, JT Has a Day, Schwarby Debuts & More

03/23/2022

322E5779-4589-428E-BA67-7F9BDAC8AC77Photo: Frank Klose, Sports Talk Philly

ByMichael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Nick Castellanos met the Philadelphia media today in Clearwater to officially commence the love affair between the fanbase and the Fightin’s new $100-million dollar man.  He’s going to fit in just fine.

Here are some of the best sound bytes from the Castellanos presser: 

More from Castellanos on winning "games that matter." 

 

Bryce Harper once again put on his recruiting cap and worked diligently to get Castellanos to Philadelphia. Many will give Harper a hard time, that's you boomers, but guy is "all in" on his role as the leader of the Phillies. It's refreshing. 

Elsewhere, in Clearwooder...

JT Realmuto had himself a day in the Phillies 8-7 win over Toronto.  Realmuto was 2-for-3 with a home run bringing his Spring Training average to .625 and his OPS to a lofty 1.917.  

Also in Spring Training action, Kyle Schwarber made his Phillies debut and promptly went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.  Just wait for the panic on sports radio tomorrow morning. 

