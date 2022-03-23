Phillies News & Notes: Castellanos Meets the Press, JT Has a Day, Schwarby Debuts & More
03/23/2022
Photo: Frank Klose, Sports Talk Philly
ByMichael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Nick Castellanos met the Philadelphia media today in Clearwater to officially commence the love affair between the fanbase and the Fightin’s new $100-million dollar man. He’s going to fit in just fine.
Here are some of the best sound bytes from the Castellanos presser:
He's going to fit in just fine #MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #NickCastellanos
More from Castellanos on winning "games that matter."
Nick Castellanos sounds determined to win "games that matter"
Bryce Harper once again put on his recruiting cap and worked diligently to get Castellanos to Philadelphia. Many will give Harper a hard time, that's you boomers, but guy is "all in" on his role as the leader of the Phillies. It's refreshing.
Nick Castellanos says he wanted to sign with the Phillies because the organization from the owner down is committed to winning— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) March 23, 2022
Bryce Harper played a role and helping him get to Philly
Harper has been a player / agent helping recruit and keep players like JT Realmuto too pic.twitter.com/zx5MVOLXqe
Elsewhere, in Clearwooder...
JT Realmuto had himself a day in the Phillies 8-7 win over Toronto. Realmuto was 2-for-3 with a home run bringing his Spring Training average to .625 and his OPS to a lofty 1.917.
¡@JTRealmuto la mandó fuera de Clearwater, FL! 🏌️♂️
Also in Spring Training action, Kyle Schwarber made his Phillies debut and promptly went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Just wait for the panic on sports radio tomorrow morning.