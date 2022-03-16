Phillies Sign Kyle Schwarber to a 4-year Deal

(Photo: All-Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons)



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury is reporting the Phillies have agreed to terms with free agent outfield Kyle Schwarber pending a physical.

Phillies have an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending all the usual stuff — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 16, 2022

Schwarber , 29, slashed .266/.374/.544 with 32 home runs, 71 RBI’s, 19 doubles, and 127 strikeouts with Washington and Boston. He represented the National League in the last season's All Star Game. Schwarber's lifetime slashline is .237/.343/.493 with 153 home runs, 350 RBI's in seven big league seasons.