Phillies Sign Kyle Schwarber to a 4-year Deal
03/16/2022
(Photo: All-Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons)
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury is reporting the Phillies have agreed to terms with free agent outfield Kyle Schwarber pending a physical.
Phillies have an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending all the usual stuff— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 16, 2022
Schwarber , 29, slashed .266/.374/.544 with 32 home runs, 71 RBI’s, 19 doubles, and 127 strikeouts with Washington and Boston. He represented the National League in the last season's All Star Game. Schwarber's lifetime slashline is .237/.343/.493 with 153 home runs, 350 RBI's in seven big league seasons.
The Atheltic's Jayson Stark reports the deal is a 4-year deal worth a shade under $80 million.
#Phillies deal with Kyle Schwarber, pending physical, is a 4-year agreement with an AAV just under $20 million per year, sources tell The Athletic.@JSalisburyNBCS was on this— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 16, 2022
This is a developing story...
Comments
