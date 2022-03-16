Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Re-Sign Two, Tender A Third

Phillies Sign Kyle Schwarber to a 4-year Deal

03/16/2022

Kyle_Schwarber_(51137558030)(Photo: All-Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury is reporting the Phillies have agreed to terms with free agent outfield Kyle Schwarber pending a physical.  

Schwarber , 29, slashed .266/.374/.544 with 32 home runs, 71 RBI’s, 19 doubles, and 127 strikeouts with Washington and Boston.  He represented the National League in the last season's All Star Game.  Schwarber's lifetime slashline is .237/.343/.493 with 153 home runs, 350 RBI's in seven big league seasons.  

 

The Atheltic's Jayson Stark reports the deal is a 4-year deal worth a shade under $80 million.  

This is a developing story...

Posted by on 03/16/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)