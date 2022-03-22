Phillies News & Notes: Herrera Injured, Hoskins Salary, Seranthony Throwing Heat & More

(Photo: Peetlesnumber1, Wikimedia Commons)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Did you hear that low rumble in the Delaware Valley? That’s the groans and grumbling from Phillies Nation when they heard recently resigned center fielder Odúbel Herrera is out with an oblique injury. Herrera reportedly injured the oblique recently and told reporters that he’s feeling better. The Phillies don’t agree and will Herrera undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury and establish a timeline for his return.

Two things are for sure, he's going to miss Opening Day and the options to replace him are not very impressive.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi ruled out playing Bryce Harper in center citing the beating it would put on Harper’s back. Fair enough, but if not Harper than who? It won’t be former first overall pick Mickey Moniak. Girardi shutdown any chance of Moniak making the Phillies roster out of Clearwater. That leaves recently resigned Ronald Torreyes, Adam Haseley, and Matt Vierling to compete for the spot. Vierling will likely get the nod according to Todd Zolecki.

But it's not all bad news for the Phillies!