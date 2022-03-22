Phillies News & Notes: Herrera Injured, Hoskins Salary, Seranthony Throwing Heat & More
(Photo: Peetlesnumber1, Wikimedia Commons)
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Did you hear that low rumble in the Delaware Valley? That’s the groans and grumbling from Phillies Nation when they heard recently resigned center fielder Odúbel Herrera is out with an oblique injury. Herrera reportedly injured the oblique recently and told reporters that he’s feeling better. The Phillies don’t agree and will Herrera undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury and establish a timeline for his return.
Two things are for sure, he's going to miss Opening Day and the options to replace him are not very impressive.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi ruled out playing Bryce Harper in center citing the beating it would put on Harper’s back. Fair enough, but if not Harper than who? It won’t be former first overall pick Mickey Moniak. Girardi shutdown any chance of Moniak making the Phillies roster out of Clearwater. That leaves recently resigned Ronald Torreyes, Adam Haseley, and Matt Vierling to compete for the spot. Vierling will likely get the nod according to Todd Zolecki.
But it's not all bad news for the Phillies!
The Phillies and first baseman/future DH Rhys Hoskins were able to avoid arbitration and agreed to a $7.7 million deal. Hoskins hit .247 with 27 home runs and 96 RBI’s in 2021. He has a career .241/.360/.502 slash line with 118 home runs and 326 RBI’s in five major league seasons. Hoskins is arbitration eligible for one more season according to Spotrac.
Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies avoid arbitration. He gets $7.7 million— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 22, 2022
The Phillies also avoided arbitration with left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado. Alvarado was 7-1 last season with 5 saves and a 4.20 ERA.
March 23, 2022
Finally, the Phillies defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-1 in front of 5,650 fans at BayCare Park in Clearwater. Harper went 1-for-2 with a RBI in limited playing time. The highlight of the day was Seranthony Dominguez's lights out fourth inning. Dominguez set the Tigers down in order with three K’s and 14-pitches. The righty hit a consistent 97-MPH on the radar gun. Dominguez missed all of the 2022 season and made one appearance in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.
Seranthony Dominguez just K’d Spencer Torkelson on 4 pitches.— Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) March 22, 2022
Fastball topped at 97 (and it’s still early!) and his slider looked filthy.
That is pretty exciting.
