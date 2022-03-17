Report: Eagles to Extend GM Howie Roseman

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/17/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski is reporting the Eagles will be extending the contract of general manager Howie Roseman. The extension is reportedly for three-years. 

Roseman has been with the Eagles since 2000, he began his career as a salary cap intern under Joe Banner and Tom Heckert.  He was named general manager in 2010.  Famously exiled to the closet by former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Roseman ascended executive vice president of football operations in 2015.  Roseman was responsible for assembling the Eagles Super Bowl LII championship team and was named "Executive of the Year" in 2017 by the Pro Football Writers Association. 

