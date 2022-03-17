Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Release Fletcher Cox
Flyers Rally for Win in Giroux's 1,000th Game

Report: Fletcher Cox To Re-Sign With Eagles

03/17/2022
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Thursday afternoon, Eagles fans were caught off guard by the news of the release of Fletcher Cox. It appears that the separation may be short lived.

Lets Go to the Phones, who originally broke the news of Cox's release, reports that Cox will be re-signing with the Eagles for the 2022 season.

That'd be a fairly quick turnaround of only about 8 hours between release and the reported new deal.

The report has been confirmed by NBC's John Clark and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Lets Go to the Phones also reports the deal should be worth $15 million, though Clark and Garafolo report the deal is not official yet.

Overall, this new deal would bring Cox back, but lower his 2022 (though likely not by too much) and prevent all of the $18 million from guaranteeing, essentially freeing up future cap space.

For his part, Cox was reportedly being pursued by the Bills and the Chargers, both teams with far better odds at a Championship at this point of the season, so it would appear he prefers to remain in Philadelphia.

The new contract should also give the Eagles flexibility to move on from Cox (or re-sign him) next season while keeping three solid defensive tackles on the roster as they navigate through free agency and approach the draft.

Posted by on 03/17/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

