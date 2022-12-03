Report: Phillies Interested in OF Jorge Soler

With free agency un-paused and the Major League Baseball lockout over, the Phillies and the 29 other teams are quickly trying to assemble rosters, which for most teams are incomplete as Spring Training finally begins. The Phillies have two holes in their outfield. According to a report, the Phillies are at least considering Jorge Soler for one such position.

MLB Insider Hectór Gomez verified a report that the Phillies are among teams interested in Soler:

Phillies, Twins and Brewers join the teams interested in Jorge Soler. Now, there are 8 teams interested in the World Series MVP: Rangers, Red Sox, Astros, Marlins, Dodgers, Phillies, Twins and Brewers, per @mikedeportes. https://t.co/XCw034Eybl — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 12, 2022

Mike Rodriguez reports that the deal he is seeking is between three and five years in length.

Soler is a right-handed hitting corner outfielder whose 2021 numbers overall do not look so impressive. Soler batted .224 and finished the season with a -0.3 WAR. But after a July trade from the Kansas City Royals to the Atlanta Braves, Soler really heated up, batting .269 and hitting 14 home runs in 55 games.

Soler, once a big time prospect out of Cuba, had a career season in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals when he hit 48 home runs.