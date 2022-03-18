Report: Phillies, Slugger Nick Castellanos "Progressing" in Contract Talks

Photo: Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Whoa boy, buckle up Philadelphia!

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi are reporting the Phillies are “in” on outfielder Nick Castellanos. Morosi goes a step further nothing the Phils and Castellanos are "progessing" in contract talks.

#Phillies in serious pursuit of Nick Castellanos, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB



Castellanos would put Phillies well over tax threshold. But they appear to view him as a big enough difference maker to justify that



Castellanos could push Kyle Schwarber to DH@jonmorosi was on it — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 18, 2022

#Phillies and free agent Nick Castellanos "progressing" in talks on a contract, source confirms. Credit to @jaysonst for reporting on the Phillies' "serious pursuit" of Castellanos earlier this morning. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 18, 2022

Adding Castellanos would put the Phillies over the luxury tax threshold but that's somewhere they're willing to go for the right piece.