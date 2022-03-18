Report: Phillies, Slugger Nick Castellanos "Progressing" in Contract Talks
03/18/2022
Photo: Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Whoa boy, buckle up Philadelphia!
The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi are reporting the Phillies are “in” on outfielder Nick Castellanos. Morosi goes a step further nothing the Phils and Castellanos are "progessing" in contract talks.
#Phillies in serious pursuit of Nick Castellanos, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 18, 2022
Castellanos would put Phillies well over tax threshold. But they appear to view him as a big enough difference maker to justify that
Castellanos could push Kyle Schwarber to DH@jonmorosi was on it
#Phillies and free agent Nick Castellanos "progressing" in talks on a contract, source confirms. Credit to @jaysonst for reporting on the Phillies' "serious pursuit" of Castellanos earlier this morning. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 18, 2022
Adding Castellanos would put the Phillies over the luxury tax threshold but that's somewhere they're willing to go for the right piece.
Confirming @jaysonst report. Phillies are on Nick Castellanos. Phillies owner John Middleton has consistently said team would go over tax for right opportunity. This might be it. Stay tuned— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 18, 2022
Castellanos, 30, would push the newly acquired Kyle Schwarber to the designated hitter spot. The 44th pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, Castellanos won a Silver Slugger award and was an All-Star in 2021. He was also selected Second Team All-MLB. Castellanos is a career .278 hitter with 168 home runs and 594 RBI's.
This story is developing...
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.