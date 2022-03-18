Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
A Fitting Farewell for the Flyers Captain

Report: Phillies, Slugger Nick Castellanos "Progressing" in Contract Talks

03/18/2022

Nick_Castellanos_(20208730172)Photo: Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons


By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Whoa boy, buckle up Philadelphia!

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi are reporting the Phillies are “in” on outfielder Nick Castellanos. Morosi goes a step further nothing the Phils and Castellanos are "progessing" in contract talks. 

Adding Castellanos would put the Phillies over the luxury tax threshold but that's somewhere they're willing to go for the right piece. 

 

Castellanos, 30, would push the newly acquired Kyle Schwarber to the designated hitter spot.  The 44th pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, Castellanos won a Silver Slugger award and was an All-Star in 2021.  He was also selected Second Team All-MLB.  Castellanos is a career .278 hitter with 168 home runs and 594 RBI's.  

This story is developing...

