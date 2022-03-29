Report: Phillies Trade CF Adam Haseley to White Sox

The Phillies outfield picture just changed, rather surprisingly. With the injury to Odubel Herrera, the Phillies had no clear left-handed center fielder. That is, other than Adam Haseley. Word came on Tuesday that Haseley had been traded to the Chicago White Sox.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported the trade:

White Sox acquiring outfielder Adam Haisley from Phillies, sources tell @TheAthletic. No word yet on return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 29, 2022

The move is very interesting because it suggests something else is coming.

The Phillies free up a spot on the 40-man roster by trading Haseley, a former first round pick. Could that be a center fielder the Phillies are acquiring? Could it be that Mickey Moniak is playing himself into contention for the job, despite manager Joe Girardi explicitly saying that he would not be considered?

UPDATE - 11:07 a.m.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the Phillies are acquiring right-handed pitcher McKinley Moore from the White Sox. Moore was a 14th round pick from the 2019 draft.

Prime Time Sports Talk describes Moore:

While the talented right-hander is not projected to make his MLB debut until 2023, his future is bright. He has a fastball that tops out in the high nineties and a slider that can be a plus pitch. When the 2022 season does begin, Moore will be looking to improve his consistency as he moves closer to the majors.

Helpful to the Phillies: Moore is not yet a member of the 40-man roster.

The Phillies will need a roster spot for Bryson Stott, if called up, and for Ronald Torreyes, should he make the team. While Haseley has not lived up to expectations, the Phillies are facing a roster crunch. The trade gives the Phillies some value instead of having to cut a player, such as Haseley, who has not measured up to expectations.

The move could mean opportunity for Moniak in center field, too.