The Franzke-Andersen Era is Slowly Coming to an End. LA Further Reduces Broadcast Role

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Let’s not bury the lead here, the Scott Franzke-Larry Andersen era of Phillies broadcasting is slowly coming to an end. It sucks. It sucks because the pair is incredible, Harry-Whitey level of incredible.



Andersen, 68, has reduced his radio broadcast role over the past few seasons and that trend will continue in 2022. The Phillies announced that LA will be working 40-games with Franzke this season, that's weekends only for Franzke and LA.

Andersen commented on the move in a statement:

“The Phillies have been very understanding and accommodating in my desire for a scaled-back schedule. This was not an easy decision for me, but I believe my new schedule is a nice middle ground that is a win-win for me, the Phillies and the fans. For the past 15 years, Scott Franzke and I have developed an incredible relationship. We kid each other a lot, but he is one of the main reasons why this decision was so difficult and why I don’t want to completely walk away at this point.”

The team previously announced Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, Kevin Stocker, and “Turkey Bacon” Erik Kratz would split the 81 road games as replacements for the departed Kevin Frandsen. The quartet will now split 41 more home games during their “try out” year.

One of the four might turn out to be the “next guy” but I highly doubt any of them would be able to provide a moment such as this: