Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies: Harper and Machado 3 Years on
So Far, Phillies Front Office Frustrates Fans

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #143 - Perfectly Average

03/14/2022

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The guys are back and the Flyers have made their first roster move ahead of the trade deadline. Rasmus Ristolainen has been re-signed to a five-year, $25.5 million extension. The guys discuss their thoughts on the deal and what it means for the Flyers.

They also look ahead to the trade deadline, players who could be on the move both now and in the offseason, and look ahead to Claude Giroux's 1,000th NHL game. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to Sunday night's game against Montreal.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

Posted by on 03/14/2022 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast, Podcasts | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)