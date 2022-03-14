YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #143 - Perfectly Average

The guys are back and the Flyers have made their first roster move ahead of the trade deadline. Rasmus Ristolainen has been re-signed to a five-year, $25.5 million extension. The guys discuss their thoughts on the deal and what it means for the Flyers.

They also look ahead to the trade deadline, players who could be on the move both now and in the offseason, and look ahead to Claude Giroux's 1,000th NHL game. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to Sunday night's game against Montreal.

