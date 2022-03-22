YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #144 - O Captain, My Captain

The guys are back following the trade deadline. Captain Claude Giroux played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday night and was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The guys discuss the final game, the trade, the return, and some of the reports of how things transpired before saluting the captain's career with the Flyers.

They also look at the rest of the trade deadline, the deals for Justin Braun and Derick Brassard, as well as look ahead to the team with the addition of Owen Tippett. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

