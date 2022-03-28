YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #145 - Hodge Podge

The guys are back for another episode and have a lot of variety to discuss. The Flyers played three games on the road, snapping a 13-game road losing streak in St. Louis on Thursday, including an incredible NHL debut for Hayden Hodgson.

The guys also look at some other things from around the league, including Claude Giroux's debut with the Florida Panthers and how the playoff picture looks around the league. Join Kyle and Kevin as they break it all down.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to Sunday night's game between the Flyers and Predators.

