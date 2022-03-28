Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
2022 Phillies, NL East: 3-Way Spending War

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #145 - Hodge Podge

03/28/2022

The guys are back for another episode and have a lot of variety to discuss. The Flyers played three games on the road, snapping a 13-game road losing streak in St. Louis on Thursday, including an incredible NHL debut for Hayden Hodgson.

The guys also look at some other things from around the league, including Claude Giroux's debut with the Florida Panthers and how the playoff picture looks around the league. Join Kyle and Kevin as they break it all down.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to Sunday night's game between the Flyers and Predators.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

