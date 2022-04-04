Eagles Agree to Blockbuster Deal, Trade Back in 2022 Draft

The Eagles have agreed to trade picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9VZCJBWovx

The deal with New Orleans brings back a 2023 first-rounder, giving the Eagles two next season, as well.

The Eagles traded back in the draft on Monday afternoon, arming themselves for the future in the 2023 draft.

The deal, without years involved, includes the Eagles sending:

2 First-Round Picks

1 Sixth-Round Pick

They will receive:

2 First-Round Picks

1 Second-Round Pick

1 Third-Round Pick

1 Seventh-Round Pick

The trade does, of course, limit them to just two picks in the first two rounds this year, but grants them an extra third rounder this year. They also gain an additional first next season and a second the year after, so they get to add additional premium picks for the next two seasons in the deal.

The thought process here is likely that, should Hurts not work out and the team need to make a move for a quarterback next year, they have the ammo to do that - or potentially a high enough pick already to do so. An extra second-rounder in 2024 certainly would help to build around the new QB should it be needed.

If Hurts does take that next step and prove to be the guy, well he'll now be in line to get higher picks to help him out or multiple high-rounders for several seasons in a row.

Depending on how the board falls, another trade back by the Eagles could still be possible in an attempt to get additional high picks in this year's draft.

The Eagles now have 2 first, a second, two thirds, a fourth, three fifths, and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft. (15, 18, 51, 83, 101, 124, 154, 162, 166, 237).

The move may not be a sexy one for fans, but it's one that's build with the idea of maintaining success for the franchise - use the excess of picks they have now in order to make it so that you continue to have an excess of picks for years moving forward.

The Eagles may also be betting that, with the Saints roster seeming to be in a bit of disarray, that there's the potential they wind up sending a pick that is higher than 16th (the highest pick in the trade right now) back to the Eagles next season.