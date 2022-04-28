Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Acquire AJ Brown From Titans
3 Observations: Sixers Move Onto Second Round After Emphatic Game 6 Win

AJ Brown Agrees To $100 Million Extension

04/28/2022
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have made a blockbuster move to acquire AJ Brown and solidify their receiver room.

It was certainly anticipated that the Eagles were not making this move for just one year of play that he had left on his contract, but it was not expected that they would be able to get an extension done so quickly.

It would seem that the Eagles had some time to work on this the agreement came so quickly.

Just about 15 minutes after the trade, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles and Brown have a $100 million extension in place.

The deal guarantees $57 million.

The new deal gives Brown the fouth highest AAV among receivers (behind Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins).

It's almost certain the the deal will have void years to spread out the cap hit.

Now Quez Watkins (free agent in 2024) is the next Eagles key receiver headed for free agency with Smith and Brown under team control through 2025 and 2026, respectively (not including franchise tags).

The Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts every opportunity to succeed here, so fans should be hoping to see a big improvement from him during the 2022 season.

Posted by on 04/28/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)