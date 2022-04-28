AJ Brown Agrees To $100 Million Extension
04/28/2022
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles have made a blockbuster move to acquire AJ Brown and solidify their receiver room.
It was certainly anticipated that the Eagles were not making this move for just one year of play that he had left on his contract, but it was not expected that they would be able to get an extension done so quickly.
It would seem that the Eagles had some time to work on this the agreement came so quickly.
Just about 15 minutes after the trade, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles and Brown have a $100 million extension in place.
Eagles are giving AJ Brown a 4-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2022
The deal guarantees $57 million.
The new deal gives Brown the fouth highest AAV among receivers (behind Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins).
It's almost certain the the deal will have void years to spread out the cap hit.
Now Quez Watkins (free agent in 2024) is the next Eagles key receiver headed for free agency with Smith and Brown under team control through 2025 and 2026, respectively (not including franchise tags).
The Eagles are giving Jalen Hurts every opportunity to succeed here, so fans should be hoping to see a big improvement from him during the 2022 season.
