AJ Brown Agrees To $100 Million Extension

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have made a blockbuster move to acquire AJ Brown and solidify their receiver room.

It was certainly anticipated that the Eagles were not making this move for just one year of play that he had left on his contract, but it was not expected that they would be able to get an extension done so quickly.

It would seem that the Eagles had some time to work on this the agreement came so quickly.

Just about 15 minutes after the trade, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles and Brown have a $100 million extension in place.