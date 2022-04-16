Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Sabres: Game 75 Preview

Phillies Blowout Marlins to Snap Losing Skid

04/16/2022

By Michael LipinskiSports Talk Philly Editor 

  Runs Hits Errors
Philadelphia Phillies 10 11 0
Miami Marlins 3 8 2

WP: Suarez (1-0) LP: Rogers (0 -2)

The Phillies offense finally woke up on Saturday night powering the Fightin’s to a 10-2 win over the Marlins. The win snaps the Phillies four game losing streak and brings their record back to .500. 

Here’s how they scored:

Scoring Summary 

PHI, T1: Alec Bohm sacrifice fly to center, Rhys Hoskins scores (1-0)

PHI, T1: Bryce Harper steal home (2-0)

PHI, T2: Matt Vierling doubles to center, Didi Gregorius scores (3-0)

PHI, T2: Harper doubles to right, Vierling and Hoskins score (5-0)

PHI, T2: Bohm singles to right, Harper scores (6-0)

PHI, T2: Johan Camargo doubles to right, Nick Castellanos and Bohm score (8-0)

MIA, B5: Jorge Soler HR (1), Jon Berti scores (8-2)

PHI, T6: Castellanos singles to right, Realmuto scores (9-2)

PHI, T6: Bohm sacrifice fly to center, Harper scores (10-2)

MIA, B8: Avisail Garcia (1) HR to center (10-3)

 

Stars of the Game

PHI: OF Bryce Harper, 1-for-3, 3R, 2B, 2BB, SB, 2 RBI

PHI: DH Alec Bohm, 2-for-3, 1R, 3 RBI

Next Game

Date: Sunday, April 17 vs. Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

First Pitch: 1:40 PM

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network 

Probable Pitching Matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Elieser Hernandez 

5E81CCA3-4F7F-45EB-8883-AEA8A6DD2B2C

Posted by on 04/16/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

The comments to this entry are closed.