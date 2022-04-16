Phillies Blowout Marlins to Snap Losing Skid
04/16/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Philadelphia Phillies
|10
|11
|0
|Miami Marlins
|3
|8
|2
WP: Suarez (1-0) LP: Rogers (0 -2)
The Phillies offense finally woke up on Saturday night powering the Fightin’s to a 10-2 win over the Marlins. The win snaps the Phillies four game losing streak and brings their record back to .500.
Here’s how they scored:
Scoring Summary
PHI, T1: Alec Bohm sacrifice fly to center, Rhys Hoskins scores (1-0)
PHI, T1: Bryce Harper steal home (2-0)
PHI, T2: Matt Vierling doubles to center, Didi Gregorius scores (3-0)
PHI, T2: Harper doubles to right, Vierling and Hoskins score (5-0)
PHI, T2: Bohm singles to right, Harper scores (6-0)
PHI, T2: Johan Camargo doubles to right, Nick Castellanos and Bohm score (8-0)
MIA, B5: Jorge Soler HR (1), Jon Berti scores (8-2)
PHI, T6: Castellanos singles to right, Realmuto scores (9-2)
PHI, T6: Bohm sacrifice fly to center, Harper scores (10-2)
MIA, B8: Avisail Garcia (1) HR to center (10-3)
Stars of the Game
PHI: OF Bryce Harper, 1-for-3, 3R, 2B, 2BB, SB, 2 RBI
PHI: DH Alec Bohm, 2-for-3, 1R, 3 RBI
Next Game
Date: Sunday, April 17 vs. Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida
First Pitch: 1:40 PM
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
Probable Pitching Matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Elieser Hernandez
Comments
