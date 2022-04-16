Phillies Blowout Marlins to Snap Losing Skid

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Runs Hits Errors Philadelphia Phillies 10 11 0 Miami Marlins 3 8 2

WP: Suarez (1-0) LP: Rogers (0 -2)

The Phillies offense finally woke up on Saturday night powering the Fightin’s to a 10-2 win over the Marlins. The win snaps the Phillies four game losing streak and brings their record back to .500.

Here’s how they scored: