Phillies-Rockies Preview
04/18/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies (4-6, 4th NL East) will look to put another disappointing series in the rear-view mirror when they travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies (6-3, 3rd NL West) for three games.
The Phillies limp into Coors Field the losers of five of their last six games. While the sample size is relatively small, we’re getting a picture of who the 2022 Phillies are. Mediocre.
On the other hand, the Rockies have been one of the surprises of the early season. The Rockies took two-of-three from the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the season and followed up with a quick two-game sweep over the Texas Rangers. They split their last series against the Chicago Cubs by winning the middle two of the four-game series.
The Rockies offense has been clicking. They’re second in MLB in batting average (.280) and OPS (.797), and eighth in runs scored a game (5 runs per game). This is without Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon doing the heavy lifting. First baseman C.J. Cron leads the team with 10 RBI’s and is tied for the MLB lead in homers with five.
Continue reading for more key stats for the series...
Where: Coors Field in Denver, CO
Times: Monday & Tuesday: 8:40 PM/East | Wednesday: 3:10 PM/East
TV: Thursday. Monday & Tuesday: NBC Sports Philadelphia + | Wednesday: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
National League East Standings
|
Team
|W
|L
|GB
|New York Mets
|7
|2
|--
|Atlanta Braves
|5
|6
|2.5
|Miami Marlins
|4
|5
|2.5
|Philadelphia Phillies
|3
|4
|3.0
|Washington Nationals
|4
|7
|3.5
Probable Starters
Monday: Nola (1-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Kuhl (0-2, 2.08 ERA)
Tuesday: Gibson (1-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. Freeland (0-0, 10.00 ERA)
Wednesday: Eflin (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Márquez (0-0, 3.97 ERA
What to Watch For...
- Rockies OF Kris Bryant has yet to homer this season. The prized free agent is hitting .343 with 4 2B, 4 RBI, and 7 K’s.
- Bryce Harper is starting to warm up. MV3 is slashing .269/.375/.615 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 5 BB, SB over the last seven games
- The Phillies have been outscored 36-26 over the last six games
- The Phillies are 2-9 in their last 11-games at Coors Field
- Colorado’s bullpen leads MLB in ERA at 1.80
- Nola is 2-0 with a 4.12 ERA in 3 career starts at Coors Field
- Colorado’s Kuhl is 0-2 with a 6.03 ERA at Coors Field
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.