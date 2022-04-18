Phillies-Rockies Preview

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies (4-6, 4th NL East) will look to put another disappointing series in the rear-view mirror when they travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies (6-3, 3rd NL West) for three games.

The Phillies limp into Coors Field the losers of five of their last six games. While the sample size is relatively small, we’re getting a picture of who the 2022 Phillies are. Mediocre.

On the other hand, the Rockies have been one of the surprises of the early season. The Rockies took two-of-three from the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the season and followed up with a quick two-game sweep over the Texas Rangers. They split their last series against the Chicago Cubs by winning the middle two of the four-game series.

The Rockies offense has been clicking. They’re second in MLB in batting average (.280) and OPS (.797), and eighth in runs scored a game (5 runs per game). This is without Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon doing the heavy lifting. First baseman C.J. Cron leads the team with 10 RBI’s and is tied for the MLB lead in homers with five.

