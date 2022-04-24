Cates Leads Way in Flyers Win Over Penguins

Cates scored two goals and Frost had the other in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center.

The trio of Noah Cates , Morgan Frost , and Owen Tippett has been affectionately dubbed the "Kid Line." The kids were alright on Sunday afternoon.

For most of the period, scoring chances were limited despite a climbing number of shots for both teams. With 4:11 to play in the period, the Flyers finally got a chance that they were able to cash in.

A point shot by Ronnie Attard was stopped by Louis Domingue, but left a rebound at the side of the net. Cates tipped it back in front and Tippett had a chance that was denied on the rebound, but Frost was there to put home another rebound chance for his fifth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-14 Flyers.

Both teams piled on the shots again in the second period, with the Penguins emerging with a 27-26 lead through two periods, but the Flyers once again got the only goal.

At 6:49, a point shot by Keith Yandle was deflected by Cates for his fourth goal of the season, making it a 2-0 game.

Cates struck again in the third period on the power play at 9:38, getting his second goal of the game on a deflection to make it 3-0.

With 3:33 left in the third and the goalie pulled, the Penguins finally got on the board as Sidney Crosby was on the doorstep to put home a loose puck. Just 59 seconds later, Travis Konecny finished things off with an empty-net goal.

Martin Jones made 37 saves on 38 shots in the win. Domingue made 39 saves on 42 shots.

Cates finished with two goals and an assist. Frost and Yandle each had two points.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Monday night to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Penguins 0 0 1 1 Flyers 1 1 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Morgan Frost (5) (Noah Cates, Owen Tippett) 15:49

2nd Period

PHI Cates (4) (Keith Yandle, Frost) 6:49

3rd Period

PHI Cates (5) PP (Ivan Provorov, Yandle) 9:38

PIT Sidney Crosby (31) (Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin) 16:27

PHI Travis Konecny (16) EN (Kevin Hayes, Linus Högberg) 17:26

Game Statistics