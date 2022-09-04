Ducks Storm Back to Down Flyers

But the Anaheim Ducks had other ideas once the second period began. A three-goal period got them in front, and after the Flyers tied it up early in the third, two more goals sealed the Flyers' fate in a 5-3 loss at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

On a night when the Flyers honored Lou Nolan 's 50th anniversary as public address announcer, there was certainly energy from the Orange and Black in the early stages of the game. Two goals in the first 2:28 set the tone for what could have been a big night.

The Flyers came out with plenty of energy and turned it into two early goals. At 1:39, Travis Sanheim took a pass from Morgan Frost and fired a shot that leaked through Anthony Stolarz and in for his seventh goal of the season.

Just 49 seconds later, Ronnie Attard fired a shot home off a face-off for his first NHL goal.

The Flyers had two additional power-play chances in the first period, but failed to take advantage. Through 20 minutes, shots were 16-6 Flyers.

In the second, the Ducks struck back for three goals and out-shot the Flyers, 17-4.

First, Sonny Milano knocked home a rebound at 3:06. Just 1:32 later, Zach Aston-Reese deflected in a shot from Adam Henrique to tie the game at two.

The Ducks got the only power play of the second and took advantage, as Trevor Zegras unleashed a one-timer for his 19th goal of the season.

It took just 3:53 of the third for the Flyers to get things tied up again. Ivan Provorov scored to make it a 3-3 game with his eighth of the season.

But with 8:22 to play, Zegras showed his skills again with a great set-up for Troy Terry, who scored his 32nd goal of the season.

Less than three minutes later, Derek Grant put it away with his 13th goal of the season off a great pass from Andrej Sustr.

Stolarz made 30 saves on 33 shots in the win. Martin Jones made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Grant, Zegras, Sustr, and Jamie Drysdale finished with two points each.

The Flyers return to the ice on Tuesday night to face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Ducks 0 3 2 5 Flyers 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Travis Sanheim (7) (Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny) 1:39

PHI Ronnie Attard (1) (Hayden Hodgson, Scott Laughton) 2:28

2nd Period

ANA Sonny Milano (13) (Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler) 3:06

ANA Zach Aston-Reese (4) (Adam Henrique, Andrej Sustr) 4:38

ANA Trevor Zegras (19) PP (Urho Vaakanainen, Drysdale) 14:13

3rd Period

PHI Ivan Provorov (8) (Nate Thompson, Cam York) 3:53

ANA Troy Terry (32) (Zegras, Derek Grant) 11:38

ANA Grant (13) (Sustr, Dominik Simon) 14:33

Game Statistics