Eagles Acquire AJ Brown From Titans

With their second pick in the round, they've decided to get a seasoned vet in AJ Brown.

Of course, the Eagles had selected Jordan Davis following a trade up earlier .

Eagles fans are on the edges of their seats tonight watching a first round of the draft where the Birds had two picks.

AJ Brown has registered 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons since being drafted out of Mississippi.

To get him, the Eagles gave up pick 18 (first-round) and pick 101 (third-round).

The move is a clear deviation of the Eagles usual strategy of acquiring more picks.

Brown has just one more season under contract, which means the Eagles will likely have to pay top dollar to keep Brown in Philadelphia in very short order.

He's an established number one receiver that should make the lives of DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts easier, but the Titans selected Treylon Burks with pick 18, so the Eagles are clearly not sold on his potential like the Titans were.

The move leaves the Eagles with just one player on a controllable contract from round one and only four more picks in a very deep draft (one second, one third, one fifth and a seventh-round pick). The Eagles will likely be looking to move some of their own players (like Jalen Reagor or Andre Dillard), move back with their existing picks, or send future picks to move back into positions in this draft with so many safeties and edge defenders left on the board that would fill the needs the Birds have.

AJ Brown meanwhile will serve to secure the receiver room with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Combined with Dallas Goedert, any quarterback worth their salt shouldn't have a problem finding a target now.

It sets up Jalen Hurts for success and, if he can't figure out how to get there, it sets up the Eagles future QB for that same success.