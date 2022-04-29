Eagles Land Center Jurgens In Second Round

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have had a very unconventional drafts by their own standards.

Instead of standing pat, the Birds first moved up to draft DT Jordan Davis.

The Eagles then made a move to acquire AJ Brown and solidify their receiving corps.

It wasn't long after the second trade that a new extension for AJ Brown was announced.

The two trades, however, had left the Eagles with only four more picks in the draft with essentially all of the defensive needs they had entering the draft (S, CB, DE and LB) entirely unaddressed.

The Eagles must have chosen to go best-available, however, taking a center out of Nebraska.