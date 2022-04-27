NFL Draft: Eagles Only Mock Draft



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Welcome to the final, waning hours of NFL Draft season! By now you’ve probably been mock drafted to sleep but I urge you to read just one more. The most important one if you’re asking me. Yes, I am very biased.

Welcome to the 2022 Eagledelphia “Eagles Only” Mock Draft!

Here’s how this is going to go, Eagles picks only, no trades. Was the headline not a giveaway?! Sorry, I just don’t have the energy to create an alternate universe where the Birds are trading picks. Will Howie make moves, absolutely! But not in this draft.

So, how did I reach my picks? Glad you asked, it was done with the help of the PFF Mock Draft Simulator. The simulator was adjusted to avoid as many shenanigans as possible and to create an accurate-ish NFL Draft experience.

Now, with the 15th pick in the 2022 Eagledelphia Mock Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select: