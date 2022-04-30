Eagles Sign Undrafted Free Agents Following Draft

Naturally, this means the Eagles still have holes and open roster spots for camp. With no picks in the final round, it's no surprise that the Eagles are getting right to work signing the players they think slipped through the cracks.

The Eagles stuck with a best-available mindset in this draft and that, combines with a few trades, resulted in the teams making only five selections in the draft this year.

Josh Jobe - Cornerback - Alabama

Jobe is a bit undersized, but still had a grade that should have seen him drafted at the beginning of day three. He's willing to be highly physical, which it will be interesting to see if Jonathan Gannon utilizes, with a solid play recognition, but when he isn't physical he can lose the receiver (man-to-man skills are better than zone) and if he is physical he can get flagged for being too much so. If he can strike a balance, that'd be great news for the Eagles. Recorded 38 tackles, six defensed passes and two interceptions in 2021, but 55 tackles, 11 defensed passes and two forced fumbles the prior year.

Mario Goodrich - Cornerback - Clemson

Goodrich was a two-year starter at Clemson and carried a draftable grade among most services. He is a willing tackler, but lacks the speed that would have pushed him higher in the draft. He recorded two interceptions, 48 tackles, 11 defensed passes and a forced fumble in 2021.

Carson Strong - Quarterback - Clemson

Strong is another player with a high day three grade and was arguably a top-five prospect at the position who put up 4175 yards on 70% completion percentage in 2021. He has a 63 to 12 touchdown to interception ratio over the last two seasons. He's a player who would need to develop more, but should have all the arm talent needed; he has not shown a strong ability to run or extend plays.

