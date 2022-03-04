Flyers Blow Lead, but Beat Rangers in Shootout

At the other end, Martin Jones capped off a strong game with a save on Filip Chytil to secure the Flyers first shootout win of the season, a 4-3 decision over the New York Rangers .

In four previous shootouts, the Flyers did not have a goal. Two shooters into another shootout on Sunday night, they were still off the board. Kevin Hayes changed that in the third round.

The Flyers opened the scoring at 5:54. Right off a face-off, Cam York fired a shot that beat Igor Shesterkin to make it 1-0. Just 50 seconds later, the Flyers made it 2-0. Owen Tippett attempted to pass to Hayes off a rush, but the puck came right back to him in the slot and he fired it home for his first goal as a Flyer.

The Rangers out-shot the Flyers, 13-8, in the opening period.

In the second, the Rangers continued to pile up the shot opportunities, out-shooting the Flyers, 19-8. Martin Jones made all 19 saves to keep the margin at 2-0.

Just 44 seconds into the third, the Flyers added to the lead. Joel Farabee took the feed from Travis Sanheim to score his 16th goal of the season. Just 38 seconds later, Artemi Panarin got the Rangers on the board with his 19th goal of the season.

With 4:32 to play, the Rangers cut the lead to one on a goal by Mika Zibanejad. Just 12 seconds later, Andrew Copp tied the game off a feed from Panarin. The Rangers had a power play with 3:11 to play, but could not score.

That forced overtime and the eventual shootout. Hayes scored the only goal in the third round, lifting a shot over Shesterkin.

Jones finished with 43 saves on 46 shots in the win. Shesterkin stopped 23 of 26 in the loss. Panarin had a goal and an assist in the loss.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night at home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first game of a home-and-home at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT SO T Flyers 2 0 1 0 1 4 Rangers 0 0 3 0 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Cam York (3) (Nate Thompson) 5:54

PHI Owen Tippett (7) (Kevin Hayes) 6:44

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

PHI Joel Farabee (16) (Travis Sanheim, Oskar Lindblom) 0:44

NYR Artemi Panarin (19) (Jacob Trouba, K'Andre Miller) 1:22

NYR Mika Zibanejad (27) (Frank Vatrano, Ryan Lindgren) 15:28

NYR Andrew Copp (16) (Panarin, Barclay Goodrow) 15:40

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

PHI Cam Atkinson - Save

NYR Mika Zibanejad - Save

PHI Owen Tippett - Save

NYR Artemi Panarin - Miss

PHI Kevin Hayes - Goal

NYR Filip Chytil - Save

Game Statistics