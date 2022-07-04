Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 71 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/07/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers delivered a solid showing at home on Tuesday night, with some new faces getting firsts in the NHL, but were not able to come out with the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flyers and Blue Jackets face one another for the final time this season on Thursday night with the home-and-home series shifting back to Columbus.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 70 23 27 50 Patrick Laine 52 25 27 52
Travis Konecny 67 12 31 43 Jake Voracek 68 5 46 51
Joel Farabee 52 16 17 33 Oliver Bjorkstrand 69 24 26 50
James van Riemsdyk 70 18 13 31 Boone Jenner 59 23 21 44
Scott Laughton 55 11 17 28 Zach Werenski 62 11 33 44

Players To Watch 4-7

Cam Atkinson makes his return to Columbus for the first time since the offseason trade. Atkinson has struggled to get on the board of late, but should be motivated for a homecoming on Thursday night.
 
Patrik Laine is always dangerous with the puck. While the goals have been hard to come by lately, he does have three assists in his last five games and should be a threat to tally on Thursday. 
 
Goalie Matchup 4-7

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones is back in net for the first time since Sunday, when he secured a shootout win against the Rangers, making 43 saves in the process.   

Elvis Merzlikins gets another start against the Flyers on Thursday. Merzlikins was excellent in Tuesday's game, making 47 saves on 49 shots in the win.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-7

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-5
 
Blue Jackets Scratches: Alexandre Texier (injury), Boone Jenner (injury), Yegor Chinakhov (injury), Gabriel Carlsson (healthy), Dean Kukan (healthy), Gavin Bayreuther (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
  • Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets are using the same lineup as Tuesday's game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blue Jackets (25th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Blue Jackets (19th)
  • Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
    • April 5, 2022 - Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 20, 2022 - Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
    • Travis Konecny - 17 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 23 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 25 GP, 11 G, 9 A, 20 P
    • Martin Jones - 7 GP, 3-4-0, 3.40 GAA, .884 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

