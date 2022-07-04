Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 71 Preview
04/07/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers delivered a solid showing at home on Tuesday night, with some new faces getting firsts in the NHL, but were not able to come out with the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Flyers and Blue Jackets face one another for the final time this season on Thursday night with the home-and-home series shifting back to Columbus.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|70
|23
|27
|50
|Patrick Laine
|52
|25
|27
|52
|Travis Konecny
|67
|12
|31
|43
|Jake Voracek
|68
|5
|46
|51
|Joel Farabee
|52
|16
|17
|33
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|69
|24
|26
|50
|James van Riemsdyk
|70
|18
|13
|31
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|Scott Laughton
|55
|11
|17
|28
|Zach Werenski
|62
|11
|33
|44
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones is back in net for the first time since Sunday, when he secured a shootout win against the Rangers, making 43 saves in the process.
Elvis Merzlikins gets another start against the Flyers on Thursday. Merzlikins was excellent in Tuesday's game, making 47 saves on 49 shots in the win.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets are using the same lineup as Tuesday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blue Jackets (25th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Blue Jackets (19th)
- Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
- April 5, 2022 - Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Jan. 20, 2022 - Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
- Travis Konecny - 17 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
- Kevin Hayes - 23 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 25 GP, 11 G, 9 A, 20 P
- Martin Jones - 7 GP, 3-4-0, 3.40 GAA, .884 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
