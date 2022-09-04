Flyers-Ducks: Game 72 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

When the Flyers closed out a West coast trip against the Anaheim Ducks back in first days of 2022, it was only the beginning of a franchise-record winless streak for the Orange and Black. For the opposition, it was another night where their young skill showed why they could be a playoff team.

Things have changed since then. The Flyers continued to slip further and further in the standings to where they are now, but the Ducks have also fallen out of the playoff race since. The two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday night.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.