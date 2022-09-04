Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Ducks: Game 72 Preview
04/09/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

When the Flyers closed out a West coast trip against the Anaheim Ducks back in first days of 2022, it was only the beginning of a franchise-record winless streak for the Orange and Black. For the opposition, it was another night where their young skill showed why they could be a playoff team. 

Things have changed since then. The Flyers continued to slip further and further in the standings to where they are now, but the Ducks have also fallen out of the playoff race since. The two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday night.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Anaheim Ducks GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 71 23 27 50 Troy Terry 65 31 26 57
Travis Konecny 68 13 31 44 Trevor Zegras 65 18 33 51
Joel Farabee 53 16 17 33 Cam Fowler 68 8 29 37
James van Riemsdyk 71 18 13 31 Adam Henrique 48 15 19 34
Scott Laughton 56 11 17 28 Kevin Shattenkirk 72 8 24 32

Players To Watch 4-9

Kevin Hayes has looked more and more like his old self following his return from injury. He's on a current four-game points streak with five points in that time. Since returning to the lineup on March 5, he has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 17 games.
 
Troy Terry was back in the Anaheim lineup on Wednesday. He's had a career year with 31 goals and 57 points in 65 games after topping out at seven goals and 20 points in 48 games last season. In their meeting on Jan. 4, Terry picked up his first career hat trick against the Flyers.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-9

Martin Jones gets the start again for the Flyers. Jones made 26 saves on 27 shots in the win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday. He has won each of his last two starts.   

Anthony Stolarz returns to the crease in Philadelphia to start for the Ducks. Stolarz took the loss in his last start, making 24 saves on 27 shots against the Flames. His only other start in April was a 22-save shutout against the Coyotes on April 1.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-9

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Joel Farabee (illness), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-9
 
Ducks Scratches: Max Jones (injury), Jakob Silfverberg (injury), John Moore (injury), Ryan Getzlaf (injury), Josh Mahura (healthy), Vinni Lettieri (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Joel Farabee will miss Saturday's game with an illness. Hayden Hodgson was recalled on an emergency basis to take his place. Zack MacEwen has been cleared to play, but isn't ready for a game just yet according to interim head coach Mike Yeo.
  • Ducks: Gerry Mayhew will return to the lineup against his former team. There is a chance Ryan Getzlaf could play after missing the last four games.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Ducks (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Ducks (12th)
  • Recent History vs. Ducks
    • Jan. 4, 2022 - Ducks 4, Flyers 1 (at ANA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
    • James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 0 G, 9 A, 9 P
    • Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Owen Tippett - 1 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P
    • Martin Jones - 24 GP, 12-11-1, 2.27 GAA, .915 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

