Flyers-Ducks: Game 72 Preview
04/09/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
When the Flyers closed out a West coast trip against the Anaheim Ducks back in first days of 2022, it was only the beginning of a franchise-record winless streak for the Orange and Black. For the opposition, it was another night where their young skill showed why they could be a playoff team.
Things have changed since then. The Flyers continued to slip further and further in the standings to where they are now, but the Ducks have also fallen out of the playoff race since. The two teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday night.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Anaheim Ducks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|71
|23
|27
|50
|Troy Terry
|65
|31
|26
|57
|Travis Konecny
|68
|13
|31
|44
|Trevor Zegras
|65
|18
|33
|51
|Joel Farabee
|53
|16
|17
|33
|Cam Fowler
|68
|8
|29
|37
|James van Riemsdyk
|71
|18
|13
|31
|Adam Henrique
|48
|15
|19
|34
|Scott Laughton
|56
|11
|17
|28
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|72
|8
|24
|32
Martin Jones gets the start again for the Flyers. Jones made 26 saves on 27 shots in the win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday. He has won each of his last two starts.
Anthony Stolarz returns to the crease in Philadelphia to start for the Ducks. Stolarz took the loss in his last start, making 24 saves on 27 shots against the Flames. His only other start in April was a 22-save shutout against the Coyotes on April 1.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Joel Farabee (illness), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy)
- Flyers: Joel Farabee will miss Saturday's game with an illness. Hayden Hodgson was recalled on an emergency basis to take his place. Zack MacEwen has been cleared to play, but isn't ready for a game just yet according to interim head coach Mike Yeo.
- Ducks: Gerry Mayhew will return to the lineup against his former team. There is a chance Ryan Getzlaf could play after missing the last four games.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Ducks (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Ducks (12th)
- Recent History vs. Ducks
- Jan. 4, 2022 - Ducks 4, Flyers 1 (at ANA)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
- James van Riemsdyk - 15 GP, 0 G, 9 A, 9 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Owen Tippett - 1 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P
- Martin Jones - 24 GP, 12-11-1, 2.27 GAA, .915 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
