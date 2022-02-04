Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Need to Use Final Month to See What Youth Can Do

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 68 Preview

04/02/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

As another new face enters the Flyers lineup, an Ironman streak comes to an end. After 989 consecutive games in the lineup, Keith Yandle will sit out on Saturday, bringing his record-breaking streak to an end. 

Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut on the blue line, while other newcomers remain in the lineup looking to make a good impression. They get another matchup against a future playoff team, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 67 23 27 50 Auston Matthews 62 50 37 87
Travis Konecny 64 12 31 43 Mitch Marner 58 28 51 79
Joel Farabee 49 15 17 32 John Tavares 66 23 41 64
James van Riemsdyk 67 17 13 30 William Nylander 67 26 37 63
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Morgan Rielly 67 8 47 55

Players To Watch 4-2

Morgan Frost got on the board in his last game with a goal and looks to build on it. He continues to form chemistry with newcomer Owen Tippett, and the two will remain together on a line for Saturday.
 
Auston Matthews has consistently scored at a high rate for his entire career, picking up his 50th goal of the season and reaching the milestone for the first time in his career. He'll be on the hunt for more goals in Saturday's game. 
 
Goalie Matchup 4-2

Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers. Hart missed Tuesday game dealing with a minor injury. His last start came on March 25 against the Colorado Avalanche, making 45 saves on 51 shots in a loss.   

Jack Campbell makes his return to the lineup after missing 10 games with an injury. He won his last start on March 8, making 26 saves on 30 shots against Seattle. Prior to the injury, he had allowed four goals or more in each of his last five starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-2

Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (injury), Travis Konecny (illness), Keith Yandle (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-2
 
Maple Leafs Scratches: Jake Muzzin (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Rasmus Sandin (injury), Petr Mrazek (injury), Jason Spezza (healthy), Kyle Clifford (healthy), Carl Dahlstrom (healthy), Michael Hutchinson (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut. Keith Yandle comes out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Travis Konecny is out with an illness. Hayden Hodgson goes back into the lineup after he was anticipated to be out with the return of Nate Thompson.
  • Maple Leafs: There's an NHL debut on the Toronto side as well. Nicholas Abruzzese comes into the lineup for the first time.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Maple Leafs (1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Maple Leafs (6th)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • Nov. 10, 2021 - Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
    • Cam Atkinson - 20 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 17 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 16 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.59 GAA, .922 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

