Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 68 Preview

Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut on the blue line, while other newcomers remain in the lineup looking to make a good impression. They get another matchup against a future playoff team, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs .

As another new face enters the Flyers lineup, an Ironman streak comes to an end. After 989 consecutive games in the lineup, Keith Yandle will sit out on Saturday, bringing his record-breaking streak to an end.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P Cam Atkinson 67 23 27 50 Auston Matthews 62 50 37 87 Travis Konecny 64 12 31 43 Mitch Marner 58 28 51 79 Joel Farabee 49 15 17 32 John Tavares 66 23 41 64 James van Riemsdyk 67 17 13 30 William Nylander 67 26 37 63 Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Morgan Rielly 67 8 47 55

Morgan Frost got on the board in his last game with a goal and looks to build on it. He continues to form chemistry with newcomer Owen Tippett, and the two will remain together on a line for Saturday.

Auston Matthews has consistently scored at a high rate for his entire career, picking up his 50th goal of the season and reaching the milestone for the first time in his career. He'll be on the hunt for more goals in Saturday's game.

Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers. Hart missed Tuesday game dealing with a minor injury. His last start came on March 25 against the Colorado Avalanche, making 45 saves on 51 shots in a loss. Jack Campbell makes his return to the lineup after missing 10 games with an injury. He won his last start on March 8, making 26 saves on 30 shots against Seattle. Prior to the injury, he had allowed four goals or more in each of his last five starts. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (injury), Travis Konecny (illness), Keith Yandle (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)

Maple Leafs Scratches: Jake Muzzin (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Rasmus Sandin (injury), Petr Mrazek (injury), Jason Spezza (healthy), Kyle Clifford (healthy), Carl Dahlstrom (healthy), Michael Hutchinson (healthy)

Lineup Notes