Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 68 Preview
04/02/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
As another new face enters the Flyers lineup, an Ironman streak comes to an end. After 989 consecutive games in the lineup, Keith Yandle will sit out on Saturday, bringing his record-breaking streak to an end.
Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut on the blue line, while other newcomers remain in the lineup looking to make a good impression. They get another matchup against a future playoff team, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|67
|23
|27
|50
|Auston Matthews
|62
|50
|37
|87
|Travis Konecny
|64
|12
|31
|43
|Mitch Marner
|58
|28
|51
|79
|Joel Farabee
|49
|15
|17
|32
|John Tavares
|66
|23
|41
|64
|James van Riemsdyk
|67
|17
|13
|30
|William Nylander
|67
|26
|37
|63
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Morgan Rielly
|67
|8
|47
|55
Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers. Hart missed Tuesday game dealing with a minor injury. His last start came on March 25 against the Colorado Avalanche, making 45 saves on 51 shots in a loss.
Jack Campbell makes his return to the lineup after missing 10 games with an injury. He won his last start on March 8, making 26 saves on 30 shots against Seattle. Prior to the injury, he had allowed four goals or more in each of his last five starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (injury), Travis Konecny (illness), Keith Yandle (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut. Keith Yandle comes out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Travis Konecny is out with an illness. Hayden Hodgson goes back into the lineup after he was anticipated to be out with the return of Nate Thompson.
- Maple Leafs: There's an NHL debut on the Toronto side as well. Nicholas Abruzzese comes into the lineup for the first time.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Maple Leafs (1st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Maple Leafs (6th)
- Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
- Nov. 10, 2021 - Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
- Cam Atkinson - 20 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
- Kevin Hayes - 17 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 16 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.59 GAA, .922 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.