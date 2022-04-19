Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 77 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Just six games remain on the Flyers schedule and the push for a lottery pick is alive and well. As of Tuesday, the Flyers have the fourth-lowest points total in the NHL, but that could be changing soon enough with Seattle hot on their heels.

Facing the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team already playoff bound and in position to potentially host a first-round series, should help in that endeavor. The Flyers enter Tuesday's game having lost five straight games.

Game time is 7 p.m.