Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 77 Preview
04/19/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Just six games remain on the Flyers schedule and the push for a lottery pick is alive and well. As of Tuesday, the Flyers have the fourth-lowest points total in the NHL, but that could be changing soon enough with Seattle hot on their heels.
Facing the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team already playoff bound and in position to potentially host a first-round series, should help in that endeavor. The Flyers enter Tuesday's game having lost five straight games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Auston Matthews
|70
|58
|44
|102
|Travis Konecny
|73
|14
|33
|47
|Mitch Marner
|67
|34
|60
|94
|Joel Farabee
|57
|17
|17
|34
|William Nylander
|75
|31
|43
|74
|James van Riemsdyk
|76
|20
|13
|33
|John Tavares
|75
|26
|48
|74
|Travis Sanheim
|74
|7
|24
|31
|Morgan Rielly
|76
|10
|55
|65
Martin Jones is expected to start for the Flyers. Jones allowed four goals on 29 shots in his last start on Saturday.
Jack Campbell gets the start for Toronto. Campbell was solid in his last start on Sunday, making 27 saves on 29 shots in a win over the Islanders. Campbell has won three straight starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
- Flyers: No changes are expected for the Flyers.
- Maple Leafs: No changes are expected to the Toronto lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Maple Leafs (1st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Maple Leafs (7th)
- Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
- April 2, 2022 - Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Nov. 10, 2021 - Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
- Scott Laughton - 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- Travis Konecny - 14 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Keith Yandle - 28 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
- Martin Jones - 11 GP, 8-2-1, 1.98 GAA, .927 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.