Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 77 Preview

04/19/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Just six games remain on the Flyers schedule and the push for a lottery pick is alive and well. As of Tuesday, the Flyers have the fourth-lowest points total in the NHL, but that could be changing soon enough with Seattle hot on their heels.

Facing the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team already playoff bound and in position to potentially host a first-round series, should help in that endeavor. The Flyers enter Tuesday's game having lost five straight games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Auston Matthews 70 58 44 102
Travis Konecny 73 14 33 47 Mitch Marner 67 34 60 94
Joel Farabee 57 17 17 34 William Nylander 75 31 43 74
James van Riemsdyk 76 20 13 33 John Tavares 75 26 48 74
Travis Sanheim 74 7 24 31 Morgan Rielly 76 10 55 65

Players To Watch 4-19

Travis Konecny has produced a few points in recent games. With Cam Atkinson out of the lineup, he is approaching the team lead in points down the stretch.
 
Mitch Marner has points in 16 of his last 17 games, including a two-assist night against the Flyers on April 2. With Auston Matthews out of the lineup, Marner has taken more of the spotlight for now.  
 
Goalie Matchup 4-19

Martin Jones is expected to start for the Flyers. Jones allowed four goals on 29 shots in his last start on Saturday.    

Jack Campbell gets the start for Toronto. Campbell was solid in his last start on Sunday, making 27 saves on 29 shots in a win over the Islanders. Campbell has won three straight starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-19

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-19
 
Maple Leafs Scratches: Auston Matthews (injury), Jake Muzzin (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Rasmus Sandin (injury), Petr Mrazek (injury), Kyle Clifford (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: No changes are expected for the Flyers.
  • Maple Leafs: No changes are expected to the Toronto lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Maple Leafs (1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Maple Leafs (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • April 2, 2022 - Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 10, 2021 - Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
    • Scott Laughton - 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Travis Konecny - 14 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Keith Yandle - 28 GP, 2 G, 18 A, 20 P
    • Martin Jones - 11 GP, 8-2-1, 1.98 GAA, .927 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

