Flyers-Penguins: Game 79 Preview
04/24/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers snapped a six-game losing streak in their last game on Thursday, breaking out with six goals in Montreal. The final week of the season has officially arrived, and the Flyers open things up by facing a team destined for the playoffs one more time.
The Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Sunday afternoon in the penultimate game from Wells Fargo Center this season.
Game time is 4 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Sidney Crosby
|66
|30
|53
|83
|Travis Konecny
|75
|15
|35
|50
|Jake Guentzel
|73
|40
|42
|82
|James van Riemsdyk
|78
|23
|14
|37
|Kris Letang
|75
|9
|58
|67
|Joel Farabee
|59
|17
|17
|34
|Bryan Rust
|57
|24
|34
|58
|Travis Sanheim
|76
|7
|24
|31
|Jeff Carter
|73
|18
|25
|43
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones made 31 saves in his last game against Montreal, picking up the win.
Louis Domingue is expected to start for the Penguins. Domingue makes just his second appearance of the season filling in for the injured Tristan Jarry on the back-end of a back-to-back for the Penguins. Domingue made 40 saves against the Sharks back on Jan. 15 to pick up the win in his only other start.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. All of the injured players except for Nick Seeler are expected to be out for the remainder of the season, and Mike Yeo stated that even Seeler playing is a long shot.
- Penguins: No changes are expected for the Penguins.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Penguins (16th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Penguins (2nd)
- Recent History vs. Penguins
- Feb. 15, 2022 - Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at PIT)
- Jan. 6, 2022 - Penguins 6, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Nov. 4, 2021 - Penguins 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at PIT)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
- Joel Farabee - 12 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
- Travis Konecny - 24 GP, 9 G, 11 A, 20 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 50 GP, 13 G, 17 A, 30 P
- Martin Jones - 11 GP, 5-5-0, 2.32 GAA, .918 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
