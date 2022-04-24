Flyers-Penguins: Game 79 Preview

The Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Sunday afternoon in the penultimate game from Wells Fargo Center this season.

The Flyers snapped a six-game losing streak in their last game on Thursday, breaking out with six goals in Montreal. The final week of the season has officially arrived, and the Flyers open things up by facing a team destined for the playoffs one more time.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Sidney Crosby 66 30 53 83 Travis Konecny 75 15 35 50 Jake Guentzel 73 40 42 82 James van Riemsdyk 78 23 14 37 Kris Letang 75 9 58 67 Joel Farabee 59 17 17 34 Bryan Rust 57 24 34 58 Travis Sanheim 76 7 24 31 Jeff Carter 73 18 25 43

James van Riemsdyk is having one of his usual scoring surges of late. In the last two games, he has three goals and four points. In the month of April, he has scored six of his 23 goals on the season entering Sunday's game.

Jake Guentzel is on a hot streak of his own lately. He has seven goals in his last five games, after scoring just eight goals in the previous 19 games. That has him sitting on an even 40 goals for the season entering Sunday.

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones made 31 saves in his last game against Montreal, picking up the win. Louis Domingue is expected to start for the Penguins. Domingue makes just his second appearance of the season filling in for the injured Tristan Jarry on the back-end of a back-to-back for the Penguins. Domingue made 40 saves against the Sharks back on Jan. 15 to pick up the win in his only other start. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury)

Penguins Scratches: Tristan Jarry (injury), Nathan Beaulieu (injury), Mark Friedman (healthy), Brian Boyle (healthy)

Lineup Notes