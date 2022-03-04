Flyers-Rangers: Game 69 Preview

The team gets back on the ice on Sunday night, facing off against the New York Rangers .

The final month of the season is underway, and the Flyers kicked things off in April with another loss, bringing their current losing streak to four games.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Cam Atkinson 68 23 27 50 Artemi Panarin 64 18 62 80 Travis Konecny 65 12 31 43 Mika Zibanejad 69 26 44 70 Joel Farabee 50 15 17 32 Adam Fox 66 10 56 66 James van Riemsdyk 68 17 13 30 Chris Kreider 69 46 19 65 Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Ryan Strome 62 15 30 45

Joel Farabee continues to get a look at center and has kept up his scoring of late, sitting at 15 goals and 32 points on the season in 50 games.

Chris Kreider continues to make strides to reaching the 50-goal mark. Kreider is currently at 46 goals and has four in the last five games.

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones allowed four goals on 37 shots in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday in his last start. Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start for the Rangers. Shesterkin is having an excellent season, with 32 wins in 45 starts. Shesterkin took the loss to the Islanders in his last start, allowing three goals on 18 shots. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Hayden Hodgson (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Kaapo Kakko (injury), Kevin Rooney (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy), Dryden Hunt (healthy), Greg McKegg (healthy)

Lineup Notes