Flyers-Rangers: Game 69 Preview
04/03/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The final month of the season is underway, and the Flyers kicked things off in April with another loss, bringing their current losing streak to four games.
The team gets back on the ice on Sunday night, facing off against the New York Rangers.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|68
|23
|27
|50
|Artemi Panarin
|64
|18
|62
|80
|Travis Konecny
|65
|12
|31
|43
|Mika Zibanejad
|69
|26
|44
|70
|Joel Farabee
|50
|15
|17
|32
|Adam Fox
|66
|10
|56
|66
|James van Riemsdyk
|68
|17
|13
|30
|Chris Kreider
|69
|46
|19
|65
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Ryan Strome
|62
|15
|30
|45
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones allowed four goals on 37 shots in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday in his last start.
Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start for the Rangers. Shesterkin is having an excellent season, with 32 wins in 45 starts. Shesterkin took the loss to the Islanders in his last start, allowing three goals on 18 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Hayden Hodgson (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Nick Seeler suffered an injury in the third period of Saturday's game against Toronto. It is unlikely he plays, which would mean Keith Yandle comes back into the lineup. No other changes are expected.
- Rangers: Ryan Strome is expected to return after missing three games with an injury. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Rangers (2nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Rangers (11th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Jan. 15, 2022 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Dec. 1, 2021 - Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Travis Konecny - 23 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Patrick Brown - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Martin Jones - 7 GP, 3-3-1, 3.25 GAA, .890 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
