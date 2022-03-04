Flyers-Rangers: Game 69 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/03/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The final month of the season is underway, and the Flyers kicked things off in April with another loss, bringing their current losing streak to four games.

The team gets back on the ice on Sunday night, facing off against the New York Rangers.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 68 23 27 50 Artemi Panarin 64 18 62 80
Travis Konecny 65 12 31 43 Mika Zibanejad 69 26 44 70
Joel Farabee 50 15 17 32 Adam Fox 66 10 56 66
James van Riemsdyk 68 17 13 30 Chris Kreider 69 46 19 65
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Ryan Strome 62 15 30 45

Players To Watch 4-3

Joel Farabee continues to get a look at center and has kept up his scoring of late, sitting at 15 goals and 32 points on the season in 50 games.
 
Chris Kreider continues to make strides to reaching the 50-goal mark. Kreider is currently at 46 goals and has four in the last five games. 
 
Goalie Matchup 4-3

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones allowed four goals on 37 shots in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday in his last start.   

Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start for the Rangers. Shesterkin is having an excellent season, with 32 wins in 45 starts. Shesterkin took the loss to the Islanders in his last start, allowing three goals on 18 shots. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-3

Flyers Scratches: Scott Laughton (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Hayden Hodgson (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-3
 
Rangers Scratches: Kaapo Kakko (injury), Kevin Rooney (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy), Dryden Hunt (healthy), Greg McKegg (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Nick Seeler suffered an injury in the third period of Saturday's game against Toronto. It is unlikely he plays, which would mean Keith Yandle comes back into the lineup. No other changes are expected.
  • Rangers: Ryan Strome is expected to return after missing three games with an injury. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Rangers (2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Rangers (11th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Jan. 15, 2022 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 1, 2021 - Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Kevin Hayes - 13 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
    • Travis Konecny - 23 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Patrick Brown - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Martin Jones - 7 GP, 3-3-1, 3.25 GAA, .890 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

